Healthcare Meets Technology: Bharat Patel’s Mission to Bridge the Gap with Nursing Informatics

Delays in operating rooms put patient safety at risk and add stress to already overworked nurses. From searching for the right equipment to managing inconsistent surgeon preferences or dealing with disorganized workflows, the impact goes beyond wasted time—it can compromise patient care.

Even worse, many of these headaches—like searching for equipment or managing surgeon preferences—can be solved with smarter, streamlined solutions. Bharat Patel’s innovative ORN app is redefining how nurses manage operating room workflows, equipping them with practical tools to save time, reduce errors, and deliver safer care.

Early Life and Career Foundations

Born and raised in Anand, India—a city renowned as the “Milk Capital of Asia”—Patel grew up in a middle-class family deeply committed to hard work and education. Inspired by his parents, both schoolteachers, Patel initially pursued veterinary science. After completing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in veterinary surgery, his fascination with precision and care in surgical settings led him to nursing.

He earned a Bachelor of Nursing from Flinders University in Adelaide, Australia, where he started his nursing journey. During his final clinical rotation, Patel found his love of operating room nursing and applied for a position in a graduate nurse program at Calvary John James Hospital in Canberra.

Tackling Operating Room Challenges with Innovation

Operating rooms are high-pressure environments where every second counts. But what happens when inefficiencies disrupt this critical flow? Over 17 years of experience across specialties revealed critical challenges Patel sought to address:

Varied Surgeon Preferences: OR nurses often juggle diverse requirements for multiple surgeons, from specific equipment setups to personal preferences.

Room Turnover Efficiency: Delays between procedures can extend patient wait times and strain staff resources, contributing to burnout.

Research confirms that task force teams and checklists improve efficiency, with one project increasing on time starting from 49% to 92%. Patel’s firsthand understanding of these pain points inspired the development of his flagship project: the ORN app.

The ORN App: Revolutionizing Operating Room Workflows

The ORN app is designed to redefine operating room workflows for nurses. Its user-friendly interface offers practical tools that simplify complex tasks and reduce errors. Key features include:

Customizable Surgeon Profiles: Quickly access preferences for seamless operating room preparation.

Procedure-Specific Checklists: Automated guidance for pre-surgery setups tailored to the procedure type.

Educational Resources: Videos and tutorials that assist with complex surgical preparations.

By addressing these inefficiencies, the ORN app minimizes stress for nurses while enhancing patient safety by reducing prolonged exposure to anesthesia.

Milestones in Nursing Informatics

Patel has made lasting improvements in healthcare technology, driving innovations well beyond the operating room. While working in Canada as a Clinical Informatics Specialist, he led projects that digitized primary care workflows through EMR systems. His responsibilities included:

Training staff on system functionalities, including receptionists, lab technicians, and clinicians.

Customizing workflows to ensure a smooth transition from paper to digital platforms.

Data analysis and EMR integration into clinical practice have proven to be the way forward in better patient outcomes and simplified workflows. Patel has demonstrated proficiency in bringing together his clinical and technical expertise, and in doing so, he has become an important leader in the field of nursing informatics. A demonstration of the true potential of informatics applied to modern healthcare systems.

Personal Influences and Vision for the Future

The values that Patel derived from his upbringing, such as innovation and community service, were responsible for his success. Patel has learned the importance of resilience, service with no expectation of reward, and steadfast commitment to excellence through spiritual mentors Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj.

With these beliefs as guiding principles, he tries to build impactful solutions to healthcare and technology, serving professionals and patients at the same time. Looking ahead, Patel aims to take his work to the next level:

Scaling the ORN App Globally: Recognizing the universal challenges faced in operating rooms, Patel envisions the app as a trusted resource for healthcare providers worldwide, simplifying operations and enhancing patient safety.

Advancing Expertise: By pursuing certifications in nursing informatics and operating room nursing, Patel ensures his solutions continue to meet the highest standards.

Driving Innovation in Healthcare Technology: Patel continues to strive to develop tools that alleviate problems ranging from burnout to workflow efficiency, as prevalent and important now in medicine.

Patel’s vision is built from compassion and motivated by bringing a technology-driven healthcare system to the world where the tool enhances the professionals and the quality of care and makes human connection a forefront feature.

Why Bharat Patel’s Work Matters

Bharat Patel’s work addresses critical challenges in healthcare, particularly those faced by nurses in high-pressure environments like operating rooms.

Burnout Reduction

Nurses often experience burnout due to heavy administrative burdens and inefficient workflows. Patel’s ORN app simplifies routine tasks, allowing nurses to spend more time on patient care and less on paperwork. This reduction in administrative workload can ease stress and lower burnout rates among nursing staff.

Improved Efficiency

Operating room delays can put patients at risk and drive up healthcare costs. By providing clear guidelines and automating certain processes, the ORN app enables faster room turnovers and enhances overall productivity. This boost in efficiency benefits patients and contributes to a more effective healthcare system.

Global Impact

By tailoring tools like the ORN app to meet diverse healthcare needs worldwide, Patel shows how innovative technology can address common challenges, from resource shortages to disorganized workflows.

A Visionary at the Forefront of Healthcare Innovation

From a middle-class upbringing in Anand, India, to leading advancements in nursing informatics, Bharat Patel’s journey exemplifies resilience, innovation, and care. He has turned personal values into solutions that empower nurses, improve patient outcomes, and streamline healthcare systems.

Patel’s work goes beyond solving technical challenges—it’s about integrating technology with human expertise to enhance care. Tools like the ORN app allow nurses to focus on patients rather than administrative tasks, fostering a better healthcare experience for all.

Patel envisions the future of healthcare systems as one where healthcare professionals across the globe will harness tailored technologies to reduce burnout and increase efficiency. As someone dedicated to innovation and compassion, his leadership is modernizing healthcare in ways that show the degree to which technology can change when combined with humanity.