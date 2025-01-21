Healing Through Touch and Words: The Inspiring Work of Dr. Dominique M. Carson, LMP

In a world shaped by challenges and triumphs, Dr. Dominique M. Carson, LMP, emerges as a beacon of resilience and inspiration. From her roots in East New York, Brooklyn, to her current endeavors in Virginia Beach, Carson’s journey as a award-winning licensed massage practitioner, author, 2x international orator, and journalist is a testament to perseverance, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to uplifting others.

From Humble Beginnings to Remarkable Achievements

Growing up in an urban environment in Brooklyn, Dr. Dominique Carson faced significant adversities early on. Overcoming a childhood hearing deficiency, personal loss, and community hardships, she channeled her struggles into strength. These experiences became the foundation of her career, motivating her to advocate for others and lead with compassion.

Carson’s academic journey is nothing short of inspiring. Before turning 25, she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the City University of New York, Brooklyn College, becoming the first African American recipient of the Brooklyn College Wall of Fame award in 2011. She later added an Associate of Applied Science degree and a massage therapy license from CUNY Queensborough Community College, broadening her expertise in wellness and holistic healing.

The Healing Arts and the Written Word

In 2019, Carson launched her massage therapy career, honoring the legacy of her late grandmother, Eloise Estelle Grant. By 2024, she celebrated five years as a massage practitioner, offering healing through her business, Mani Benedette, meaning “Blessed Hands,” in Italian. Her practice focuses on connecting the body, mind, soul, and spirit through respectful touch, guided by her mantra, P.R.E.S.S.U.R.E: Persistently Reshaping Every Struggle Shapes Unstoppable Resilience & Endurance.

Carson’s impact extends beyond physical healing. As a journalist and author, her storytelling prowess has captured the hearts of many. Her 2020 biography on R&B icon Jon B, Jon B: Are You Still Down, achieved widespread recognition, earning spots on International Impact Book Awards 2024’s Biography Category, Amazon’s Hot New Releases, and Book Authority’s Best New R&B Music Books.

Her collaboration with Brooklyn historian Suzanne Spellen on a 118- page journal about Lefferts Manor highlights her dedication to preserving local history. These literary accomplishments solidify her status as a multi-talented creative force.

Champion of Community and Advocacy

Carson’s community work is equally impressive. Serving as the Program and Communications Coordinator for Man Up! Inc., a nonprofit in East New York, she received accolades like the “It’s My Park Award” and citations from the New York City Council and State Assembly for her commitment to local initiatives.

Her dedication to fostering connections and creating opportunities underscores her belief that success is accompanied by responsibility. “Along with success comes responsibility,” Carson says. “You have to produce and aim to be efficient in and out of the workplace.”

A Visionary for the Future

As an advocate for self-care, wellness, and personal growth, Carson’s contributions extend to innovative projects like T.R.I.B.E., a massage-themed coloring book designed to educate and de-stress. Her vision includes owning Hamrich Parking Services, a parking services business, honoring her late grandfathers by age 40, treating her mother and family to international travel, continue to educate and mentor upcoming massage therapists or journalists, and leaving a legacy as a devoted wife, healer, writer, and humanitarian.

Her accolades include the Global Iconic Changemaker Award, Global Recognition Award, The Empowered Woman Award, and an Honorary Doctorate in Humanitarianism from the Global International Alliance Advocate University, affirming her influence across diverse fields.

An Inspirational Legacy

Dr. Dominique M. Carson embodies the essence of transformation and resilience. Whether through her therapeutic touch, compelling narratives, or community advocacy, she continues to inspire countless individuals. Her life lesson resonates: “Every rose has its thorn, but the beauty of the flower makes the pain worth it in the end.”

For Carson, success isn’t just about personal achievements. It’s about keeping God first in your life, knowing your divine purpose, inspiring others, and leaving the world a better place.

Follow Dr. Carson’s journey on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/in/dominiquemcarson and Instagram at @domcarson90.