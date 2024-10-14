Head-On Collisions – A Deadly Threat

Head-on collisions in car accidents are considered to be fatal and severe types of accidents, given the fact that a place like New York receives heavy traffic. These types of collisions can be something to be fearful about. What happens is two vehicles hit each other from the front, which can be very dangerous.

The injuries sustained in these types of accidents can be lifelong and may even lead to death. These types of collisions are not considered to be something commonplace, but the severity is something to be taken note of.

If you’re someone who has gone through a head-on collision and it is somebody else’s fault, then you should get in touch with a lawyer in New York. CLS Injury Lawyers can provide legal assistance to those who suffer injuries or damage from head-on collisions.

Are head-on collisions common?

These types of accidents come under some of the most severe forms of accidents. People should be careful when driving their vehicles and keep in mind that there are other road users along with them, too.

Roadway departures are considered to be one of the reasons for head-on collisions. While these types of accidents do not happen on a regular basis or frequently in comparison to other kinds of accidents, they still exist and take place.

What is the physics behind head-on collisions?

In order to have an idea about why these types of accidents are considered so dangerous, you should know how these accidents work or the physics behind them. There are various factors that play a role; let us discuss some of them:

Speed combined from both vehicles:

When a head-on collision occurs, the combined space speed of both vehicles plays a role in the severity of the crash. To give you an example, let’s say there are two cars running at the speed of 40 mph.

If they hate each other, it is going to be the same as a car hitting a person or an object that is not moving at the speed of 80 mph. Therefore, if the combined speed is high, the accident is going to turn out to be very severe.

Impact force in head-on collisions:

The force with which two cars hit each other is dependent upon the speed and the weight of that vehicle. If a truck is involved in an accident, there are going to be a lot more injuries and fatalities. A vehicle’s structure has a massive role in head-on collisions.

Crumple zones in modern vehicles:

Crumple zones are basically the areas that are designed in such a way that when a collision happens, they can sustain it. These areas can deformed as a result of collision or absorb the energy at the time of the crash.

However, the zone is limited since the car in a head-on collision gets bumped into another vehicle from the front. There can be limited deformation space, which can contribute to more severe injuries.

Where do these types of accidents take place?

There are different characteristics of roadways that can contribute to such accidents. To give you some examples:

Roads that are not adequately divided

Roads that are there in rural areas

Icy roads

Roads with curves

TBI in head-on collisions

The jerking in a head-on collision can make your head move forward and backward, leading to potential traumatic brain injuries. There can be mild to severe concussions as a result, and there are other problems associated with the brain in these types of injuries. The person might have to remain in the hospital for a long, long time, and they require rehabilitation as well.

Seek legal assistance right after the accident!

Gathering evidence to receive compensation is not something that can be done by an individual unless they have legal expertise. Get in touch with a lawyer first thing after the accident. They can assist you throughout the legal process and make sure that your rights are protected.