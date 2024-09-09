HC Bioscience Appoints Simon Tsang, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer.

HC Bioscience has appointed Simon Tsang, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer to lead business development.

HC Bioscience, a pioneering biopharmaceutical company developing a novel approach to treating genetically defined diseases through tRNA-based protein editing, said on Monday that it has appointed Simon Tsang, Ph.D., as its Chief Business Officer (CBO). In this key role, Dr. Tsang will lead business development initiatives, focusing on advancing the company’s innovative portfolio of therapeutic tRNAs.

Dr. Tsang brings over two decades of industry experience and a proven track record in building innovation-focused companies and pipelines. His expertise spans program development, strategic planning, targeted deal-making, and efficient integration, making him a valuable addition to HC Bioscience’s leadership team, the company said.

Leslie Williams, CEO and Founder of HC Bioscience, said, “Simon’s combination of business acumen and scientific knowledge is a tremendous asset to our team. His leadership will be critical as we advance our lead program in Hemophilia towards clinical trials and continue to develop groundbreaking treatments for genetically defined diseases including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cancer.”

Dr. Tsang said, “I am delighted to join HC Bioscience and contribute to its mission of transforming genetic medicine with first-in-class tRNA-based medicines. The team’s commitment and innovative approach to protein editing have the potential to treat a wide range of genetically defined diseases. I look forward to helping to drive the strategic advancement of this new therapeutic modality and bringing breakthrough treatments to patients.”

About Simon Tsang, Ph.D.

HC Bioscience said that before joining the company, Dr. Tsang was instrumental in a wide variety of transactions centered on innovative therapeutics and played a key role in defining corporate strategies across many therapeutic areas. His previous roles include Vice President, Business Development at TESARO, Head of Oncology Partnering and Strategy at MedImmune, and Director, Corporate Development at Amgen. Most recently, Dr. Tsang served as an operating partner at Pivotal BioVenture Partners, where he acted as Chief Business Officer to several biotech companies.

Dr. Tsang earned a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology from the University of California, San Diego, and a doctorate in biophysics from Harvard University.

About HC Bioscience, Inc .

HC Bioscience is dedicated to improving the lives of patients through the development of first-in-class tRNA-based therapeutics that address a broad spectrum of genetically defined diseases and cancer. Our anticodon engineered tRNAs overwrite nonsense mutations that would otherwise result in truncated, nonfunctional proteins. This gene-agnostic approach is the foundation for a universal drug platform with the potential to treat many mutated genes using the same therapy. Our pipeline comprises a lead program for severe hemophilia A as well as programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cancer.