Haven1 Secures $4.6m in Private Round, Backed by Industry Giants

Haven1, the first EVM multi-app blockchain, has successfully secured $4.6 million in a private funding round with investments from Animoca Brands, KuCoin Ventures, Taisu Ventures, Kronos Research, IBC Group, among others. The funding round also drew support from high-profile angel investors from Uniswap, SNACKCLUB, and Nansen, and many more, supporting Haven1’s mission as the premier chain for DeFi 2.0 and tokenized RWAs, whilst solving some of the industry’s biggest issues by redefining inefficiencies in current blockchain infrastructure.

As a permissioned yet decentralized chain, Haven1 has secured validator backing from 9 of the world’s largest and most recognized brands, including AWS, Animoca Brands, Blockdaemon, Republic Crypto, and Sygnum Bank—with more to be announced soon—all of which are committed to support the growth of the network. As a result, Haven1 is poised to address the inefficiencies of current Layer 1 blockchains while offering an unparalleled level of security baked in at the network level, user experience, and value redistribution through its revolutionary REKT-resistant hApp Store.

“Haven1 is more than just secure—it’s the first blockchain to create the ideal environment for DeFi 2.0, where liquidity, efficiency, safety, and user-centric value and protections come together seamlessly,” said Jeff Owens, Co-Founder of Haven1. “This funding will allow us to accelerate our roadmap and community, and bring the multi-app chain vision to life in the early part of 2025.”

Pioneering a New Era for Layer 1 Blockchains

As a multi-app chain, Haven1’s secure App Store (or hApp Store) has been meticulously designed to consolidate liquidity across network-owned Web3 protocols—including its DEX, lending market, perpetuals, and NFT marketplace—alongside a growing ecosystem of third-party-developed hApps, create a seamless and efficient ecosystem. This innovative model channels revenue from the most profitable hApps directly back to the ecosystem, addressing the inefficiencies that burden traditional Layer 1s. By enhancing liquidity efficiency and reducing transaction friction, Haven1 ensures that all value generated flows back to the network and rewards $H1 token stakers, driving long-term growth and utility.

Backed by Industry Titans

With over fifty ecosystem developers and partners actively building on Haven1, the project is just beginning to demonstrate its transformative potential. During its current public testnet phase, the platform has already onboarded more than 475,000 users and processed over 9 million transactions, reinforcing its position as a retail-friendly, enterprise-grade blockchain designed to lead the next wave of Web3 adoption.

Cass Cai, Head of KuCoin Ventures added, “Haven1’s approach to building a secure and multi-functional blockchain ecosystem designed for the needs of DeFi 2.0 and tokenized RWAs is exactly what the industry needs. Their ability to combine innovation with a strong focus on user protection positions them as a leader in the next wave of blockchain adoption.”

Redefining Web3 Value

Haven1 goes beyond security with innovations like onchain 2FA, dual smart contract audits, and the hPassport (Proof-of-Identity), making it ideal for DeFi 2.0 and tokenized RWAs by ensuring safe and efficient interactions for users. The chain’s ecosystem-first design means that every transaction and application interaction feeds directly back into supporting the network and benefiting $H1 token holders.

Vincent Liu, Chief Operating Officer of Kronos Research, commented, “Haven1’s ability to seamlessly merge security, efficiency, and aligned incentives makes it a game-changer in the Layer 1 space particularly for DeFi and tokenized RWAs, which enable people to engage in this space long-term and achieve sustainable growth. As a market maker and investor, Kronos Research is excited to support Haven1’s mission to build a safer, smarter blockchain—one that aligns with our vision of creating a more cohesive and transparent crypto space for all users.”

The Path Forward

With this funding, Haven1 is set to accelerate development of its multi-app chain, expand partnerships, and bring its innovative solutions to a wider audience. By solving key inefficiencies and combining them with its “REKT-resistant” framework, Haven1 is positioning itself to lead the evolution of Layer 1 blockchains, making DeFi more accessible, efficient, and rewarding for all.

About Haven1

Haven1 is the leading EVM L1 multi-app chain, purpose-built to revolutionize DeFi 2.0 and tokenized RWAs. As a secure, gasless, and permissioned-yet-decentralized blockchain, Haven1 addresses the inefficiencies of traditional blockchain infrastructure by consolidating liquidity, reducing transaction friction, and channeling value back to its ecosystem and $H1 token holders through its network-owned protocols, including a DEX, lending market, perpetuals and NFT marketplace.

Haven1’s hApp Store provides a secure environment for developers to launch network-compliant, onchain applications while enabling seamless adoption by retail and institutional users alike. Backed by leading investors like Animoca Brands, KuCoin Ventures, Taisu, Kronos and IBC Group, and supported by top-tier validator partners including Animoca Brands, Sygnum Bank, AWS, Blockdaemon, and Republic Crypto, Haven1 delivers unmatched efficiency, scalability, trust and usability.

