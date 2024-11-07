Hasnae Taleb Congratulates Donald Trump on 2024 Presidential Victory: A New Era for Middle East Investors and the GCC

Hasnae Taleb, Managing Partner of Mintiply Capital, member of the American Chamber of Commerce in the United Arab Emirates and renowned as the “Shewolf of Nasdaq,” has publicly congratulated Donald Trump on his 2024 U.S. presidential victory. For Hasnae and business leaders across the GCC, Trump’s election signals an optimistic shift toward pro-business policies, and she believes it will bring new growth opportunities to the Middle East.

Hasnae noted that Trump’s return to the White House represents a chance for Middle Eastern economies to strengthen their ties with the U.S. and benefit from favorable trade and investment environments. “Trump’s focus on business-friendly policies and commitment to economic partnerships with the GCC region offers immense potential for growth,” she said. “We’re excited to see how his administration will bring opportunities for entrepreneurs and investors alike.”

Impact on GCC Investors’ Portfolios

As U.S. markets react positively to Trump’s win, Taleb points to short-term gains for the financial sector while advising GCC investors to maintain a balanced outlook. “Trump’s win removes some risks around regulation and corporate tax increases, which could lift earnings,” she explains. “But investors must also be aware of potential inflationary pressures down the line.”

Following the news of Trump’s victory, Saudi Arabia’s TASI and Dubai’s DFM indexes have both shown early gains. Hasnae believes that a balanced, diversified portfolio is essential for GCC investors in the medium term, advising that high-grade bonds and international equities could protect against market volatility.

Bond Markets and Treasury Yields

The bond market’s sharp reaction to Trump’s victory, with 10-year Treasury yields nearing 4.50%, highlights the expectation of strong growth but also higher inflation, according to the Franklin Templeton Institute. Hasnae suggests that investors consider select hedges, such as exposure to gold and oil, to protect against potential risks in the bond market.

Currency and Dollar Strength

Trump’s victory has driven up the U.S. dollar, a factor that Taleb views as both an opportunity and a challenge for GCC investors. “With a strong dollar, investments linked to U.S. markets may become more attractive, but GCC investors should also be mindful of currency-related impacts on local assets,” she advises.

Crude Prices and GCC Oil Interests

A strengthening dollar and increased U.S. oil production could place pressure on global crude prices. Chris Wood, Financial Markets Strategist in Mintiply Capital, suggests that Trump’s administration might impose stricter sanctions on Iranian oil, offering short-term support for prices. For the GCC, balancing these dynamics is critical to sustaining oil sector growth.

Gold and Crypto as Alternative Investments

Gold has faced near-term pressure with the dollar’s rise, though Taleb sees it as a valuable hedge for regional investors. Meanwhile, Bitcoin has surged to new highs, signaling strong interest in crypto assets under Trump’s pro-crypto stance. Taleb acknowledges that “the growing acceptance of digital assets presents intriguing options for GCC investors looking to diversify and capture high-yield potential.”

Outlook for a “High-Octane” U.S. Economy

According to Frank J. Rafaelle, Trading Partner and Head of High-Frequency Trading at Mintiply Capital, Trump’s leadership with a Republican-controlled Congress could spur substantial economic growth and rising U.S. stocks, a positive sign for global investors. Taleb concurs but emphasizes caution: “This period of economic expansion could bring promising returns, but it’s essential to stay vigilant about potential volatility and rising debt levels.”

For Hasnae Taleb and the broader GCC investment community, Trump’s victory marks a turning point. As she offers her congratulations, Taleb envisions this as a time of optimism, opportunity, and renewed partnership between the U.S. and Middle East investors.