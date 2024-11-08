Hashed and ShardLab Partner with Naver Pay to Bridge Web3 to Millions of Users

Hashed and ShardLab Provide NFT Solutions at DAN24 to Enhance User Experience

NFT-Based Tickets Deployed on Naver Pay Wallet, Used for Admission, Activity Authentication, and Prize Entrees

South Korea’s Largest Web3 Integration at a Mainstream Conference

SEOUL, November 8, 2024— In a move that could reshape how millions interact with Web3 technology, blockchain investment firm Hashed and its technology arm ShardLab have partnered with Naver Pay, South Korea’s leading mobile payment platform. ShardLab, established for the purpose of R&D collaboration between Hashed and Thailand’s SCBX, will provide the core blockchain infrastructure for this integration. The partnership debuts at DAN24, Naver’s annual technology conference, marking the first large-scale implementation of NFT utility at a mainstream Korean conference.

This integration comes at a pivotal time when traditional tech giants are exploring Web3 applications beyond cryptocurrency speculation. Naver Pay’s deployment marks a significant milestone in bringing Web3 technology to mainstream users in South Korea, potentially setting a precedent for how digital assets can be seamlessly integrated into everyday services.

“This collaboration with Naver Pay represents a significant milestone in accelerating the practical implementation and mass adoption of Web3 technology,” said Simon Kim, CEO of Hashed. “Through technical advisory and business collaboration, we will focus on developing user-friendly Web3 infrastructure.”

Through the combined efforts of Hashed, ShardLab, and Naver Pay, admission tickets were represented as digital art in Naver Pay’s digital wallet, also serving as a POAP (Proof of Attendance Protocol) for activity authentication and prize draw entries.

“DAN24 marks our first step in bringing NFT technology to Naver Pay Wallet, following the growing trend of NFT adoption in major events, concerts, and ticketing,” said Mi-young Lee, Head of Pay Infrastructure and Business at Naver Pay. “We will continue to work with leading Web3 companies to pioneer innovative digital experiences.”

DAN24’s integrated Web3 solution leverages ShardLab’s proprietary NFT airdrop API and smart contract architecture, enabling seamless integration with existing infrastructure. Unlike traditional Web3 applications that require separate wallets and complicated onboarding, users can access NFT features directly through their existing Naver Pay accounts.

“We’re honored to have been able to provide this unique experience to DAN24 attendees,” said Hojin Kim, CEO of ShardLab. “This collaboration underscores the technical maturity and practical potential that Web3 holds, redefining possibilities for widespread adoption in the digital landscape.”

Naver’s approach of integrating digital assets directly within its existing platform, rather than launching standalone blockchain initiatives, could prove more effective for mass adoption. Naver Pay, which processes over $13 billion in transactions quarterly, provides a massive potential testbed for future Web3 integrations, positing South Korea as the Asia tech hub for pioneering digital asset adoption.

About Hashed

Hashed, established in 2017, is a blockchain-focused venture capital firm that conducts extensive investment and research activities in global startups and decentralized projects pursuing protocol economy. Operating globally, Hashed maintains presence in major cities including Seoul, San Francisco, Singapore, and Bengaluru, India.

The firm has made early-stage investments in innovative blockchain startups worldwide, including Story Protocol, CryptoQuant, and dYdX. Rather than functioning as a traditional venture capital firm, Hashed operates as a ‘second team’ to its portfolio companies, providing hands-on business development support to help them connect with the global Web3 ecosystem and accelerate their growth.

About ShardLab

ShardLab is the innovation arm of Hashed, a leading global Web3 venture capital firm based in Asia. Under the strategic partnership between Hashed and SCBX (the mothership of Thailand’s leading financial technology group and the parent company of Siam Commercial Bank), ShardLab is having various innovative activities, such as Web3 R&D, venture building, and ecosystem building. Our vision extends to fostering mass adoption of Web3 in Southeast Asia, making technology accessible and empowering communities in this dynamic digital frontier.

Press Contacts:

