Harnessing Focus: How ADHD Fueled the Creation of a Revolutionary Business

David, the co-founder and CEO of Bagus Botanicals, grew up in the small, historical town of Santa Fe, New Mexico, where deep cultural roots and family bonds shaped his early life. As a sixth-generation New Mexican, David was raised in a community where tradition ran deep, and family ties were strong. Santa Fe, often called the “Land of Enchantment,” was home to David and his large family, including five siblings and over twenty cousins. Locals, however, had another name for their beloved town: the “Land of Entrapment.” This nickname reflected the town’s tendency to keep its residents close, content within its rich historical and cultural confines.

For most of his childhood, David had no desire to leave Santa Fe. The town’s collectivistic culture and tight-knit community provided all the excitement and comfort he thought he needed. But as he entered junior high, David’s mischievous streak began to surface, leading him down a path that caused concern for his family. His father, recognizing that David needed a change, presented him with a choice: attend military school or embark on a year-long, world-wide adventure with the family, homeschooling along the way.

Choosing adventure, David embarked on a journey that would change his life forever.

The family’s travels began in Argentina, where they stayed for several months, studying through a homeschool program and sending their assignments back to the United States. As they moved on to Southern Africa, spending time in Cape Town, Namibia, and Botswana, David’s world began to expand. Instead of causing trouble at school, he found himself immersed in the wonders of safaris, volunteering at local schools, and connecting with people from vastly different cultures. The experience was transformative, opening his eyes to the world beyond Santa Fe and fostering a deep appreciation for diverse perspectives and lifestyles.

The journey continued to Northern India, where the family settled in Ladakh, a remote region in the Himalayas. Here, David experienced a completely new pace of life and his first encounter with Buddhism, which left a lasting impression on him. From there, they moved to Dubai, a city still in its early stages of development, where David spent his afternoons learning about gold from Khalid, a 75-year-old friend and a member of the Emirates royal family. These experiences shaped David’s understanding of the world, giving him a broader perspective on life and his place in it.

Upon returning to Santa Fe, David was a changed person. He excelled in high school, becoming an all-state running back and leading his team to a state championship. His athletic success earned him a spot at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, where he soon realized that his academic abilities lagged behind those of his peers. Struggling to keep up, David was diagnosed with ADHD and began taking Adderall to manage his symptoms. However, the synthetic medication felt like a crutch, and David knew that it wasn’t the answer to becoming his best self.

In 2013, David started his first company in Jakarta, Indonesia, importing skincare products from South Korea. It was during this time that he discovered kratom, a natural herb grown in the mountains of Kalimantan, Indonesia. The herb had a profound impact on David, helping him manage his ADHD symptoms without relying on synthetic meds. However, as he moved on to start two more companies, David lost touch with kratom, focusing instead on his career in the business world.

David’s entrepreneurial journey eventually led him to Los Angeles, where he became involved in a mezcal brand. The company was successful, but David realized that the alcohol industry was taking a toll on his health. The success of the business no longer seemed worth the personal cost, and he knew it was time for a change. During a trip back to Bali, David reconnected with kratom and had a revelation. He realized that millions of people struggling with ADHD could benefit from the natural herb that had helped him focus, boost his energy, and kick his alcohol habit.

With this newfound clarity, David co-founded Bagus Botanicals with a mission to help others like him. The company’s flagship product was designed with one goal in mind: to provide the best kratom for focus and concentration. David knew firsthand the challenges of living with ADHD, and he wanted to create a product that could offer a natural alternative to synthetic medications. The FLOW STATE product combines kratom with lion’s mane, known for its cognitive-enhancing properties, and ginseng, which provides a natural energy boost. Together, these ingredients create a powerful blend that helps users stay focused and productive without the need for synthetic meds.

Bagus Botanicals quickly gained a reputation for offering the best kratom for focus on the market. The company’s commitment to quality and transparency resonated with consumers, particularly those seeking natural solutions for ADHD and other attention-related challenges. David’s personal journey—from a mischievous teenager in Santa Fe to a successful entrepreneur—served as a testament to the power of natural remedies and the importance of finding balance in life.

Today, Bagus Botanicals stands as a leader in the kratom industry, offering products that help people achieve focus and concentration in a natural, sustainable way. David’s vision for the company continues to drive its success, as more and more people discover the benefits of kratom for focus and ADHD management. By sharing his story and his passion for natural solutions, David has not only built a successful business but has also helped countless individuals find a better way to manage their ADHD symptoms and improve their quality of life.