



Before we begin the interview, it’s worth noting that Sean Michael Brehm is the Chairman of Spectral Capital Corporation. Spectral Capital is listed on the OTCQB market under the symbol FCCN, and more information can be found on their website at www.spectralcapital.com .

Thank you for joining us today, Sean. Africa is a continent abundant in resources and potential, yet it often remains on the sidelines of global markets. According to Stastica global commodities market projected to reach US$121.2 trillion in 2024 and expected to grow to US$136.8 trillion by 2029, there’s increasing interest in how advanced technologies like decentralized edge computing and hybrid quantum computing could help African nations transform their economies. From your perspective, how can these technologies genuinely uplift African nations and enable them to compete on the global stage, particularly concerning benchmarks like the Sterling Overnight Index Average (SONIA) and the broader impact on all 11 MSCI GICS industry sectors ?

Sean Michael Brehm: It is a real pleasure to be speaking with you. This topic is my biggest personal passion, and your question is a pivotal one. It’s at the heart of our mission to return value to the progenitor of all data worldwide the Consumer and commodities are the starting point for all commercial and capital markets, and for me I love Africa. Africa’s wealth in natural resources—from Nigeria’s substantial oil reserves to the Democratic Republic of Congo’s dominance in cobalt production and South Africa’s significant gold output—is critical to the global commodities market. In fact, Africa contributes over 12% of the world’s oil, 70% of the world’s cobalt, and is a leading producer of key agricultural commodities. These resources have far-reaching impacts across all 11 sectors defined by the MSCI Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS), including energy, materials, industrials, consumer sectors, healthcare, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

However, challenges like inadequate infrastructure, supply chain inefficiencies, and limited access to real-time market data often prevent these nations from fully leveraging their resources. By integrating decentralized edge computing and hybrid quantum computing—particularly through hybrid data centers utilizing the Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database—we can modernize infrastructure, enabling efficient access, monitoring, and trading of commodities. This technological leap can enhance Africa’s influence in global markets, potentially impacting financial benchmarks like SONIA by attracting increased foreign investment and shifting liquidity dynamics.

Reporter: Could you elaborate on how the Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database enhances the capabilities of these data centers?

Sean: Certainly. The Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database is a state-of-the-art solution that merges the robustness of distributed ledger technology with the computational power of quantum computing. Unlike traditional centralized ledger systems, the Vogon database is both decentralized and distributed. This decentralization is crucial for maintaining data integrity, security, and trust among all stakeholders, especially in regions where reliance on a single centralized authority may not be ideal.

By integrating this technology into our hybrid data centers, we enable secure, transparent, and rapid processing of transactions across multiple nodes. The quantum computing aspect allows us to handle complex computations and large datasets more efficiently than classical systems. This is particularly beneficial for real-time analytics and decision-making in the commodities market, enhancing efficiency in sectors like financials, materials, and energy.

Reporter: I understand that some major providers have faced challenges with centralized ledger databases. For instance, while AWS’s Quantum Ledger Database is a robust service, it’s centralized. How does Vogon’s solution address the desire for decentralization among banks and companies?

Sean: You’re touching on a key industry shift. Many enterprises, particularly in the financial sector, are moving toward decentralized and distributed ledger solutions to enhance security, transparency, and trust. AWS’s Quantum Ledger Database is indeed a centralized service, which means control and data reside within a single entity. This model doesn’t align with organizations seeking to reduce central points of failure and distribute trust across a network.

The Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database addresses these needs by offering a decentralized platform where no single entity has overarching control. This decentralization is crucial for banks and companies that require immutable records without relying on a central authority. It enhances security, as the distributed nature of the ledger makes it more resilient to tampering and outages. By adopting Vogon’s solution, we’re aligning with the industry’s demand for decentralized systems, which is especially pertinent in the financials and information technology sectors.

Reporter: How does this technology specifically benefit local producers and industries across Africa?

Sean: The benefits are extensive and tangible. In the materials sector, miners in the Democratic Republic of Congo can utilize the Vogon database to securely record and verify transactions in real-time, ensuring fair compensation and reducing opportunities for fraud or corruption. In the consumer staples sector, farmers in Kenya gain access to transparent pricing data and transaction histories, enabling them to negotiate better deals and plan more effectively.

The decentralized ledger also improves supply chain transparency and efficiency. For example, tracking commodities from extraction to market becomes more straightforward and reliable, which is invaluable for industries like industrials and energy. Additionally, the data generated can inform better policy-making and investment decisions, positively affecting the financials sector.

Reporter: How does the integration of the Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database impact the broader economic landscape, particularly concerning financial benchmarks like SONIA?

Sean: By enhancing transparency and efficiency in commodity trading and supply chains, we make African markets more attractive to global investors. Increased investment can lead to greater liquidity and potentially influence financial benchmarks like SONIA due to shifts in capital flows and interest rates. Moreover, improved market integrity and data reliability contribute to the stability of global financial systems, benefiting not just Africa but markets worldwide.

Reporter: Energy and connectivity remain significant challenges in Africa. How does your approach address these issues while integrating such advanced technologies?

Sean: Our hybrid data centers are designed to be self-sustaining and energy-efficient, often powered by renewable sources like solar, wind, or even green hydrogen where applicable. This not only mitigates the issue of unreliable electricity but also contributes to the growth of the utilities and energy sectors. For connectivity, we leverage a combination of terrestrial fiber optics and satellite communications to ensure consistent and reliable network access, which is essential for the operation of decentralized systems like the Vogon database.

By addressing these foundational challenges, we’re enabling advanced technologies to function effectively even in remote or underserved areas. This holistic approach ensures that the benefits of modernization reach a broader segment of the population, impacting sectors from healthcare and education to communication services.

Reporter: Some might argue that introducing such advanced technology could disrupt existing systems and potentially displace jobs. How do you mitigate these concerns?

Sean: We view technology as a catalyst for growth and development. While it does change how certain tasks are performed, it also creates new opportunities for employment and skill development. We’re committed to investing in education and training through partnerships with local universities and institutions. This empowers individuals with the skills needed to thrive in a technologically advanced economy, fostering growth in the information technology, education, and professional services sectors.

Moreover, by improving efficiency and profitability across industries, companies can reinvest in their workforce and communities. This not only preserves jobs but can lead to job creation in new areas, supporting economic diversification and resilience.

Reporter: Finally, how do you ensure that the implementation of such technologies respects local customs and regulations, and truly benefits the communities involved?

Sean: Collaboration with local stakeholders is at the core of our approach. We engage with governments, community leaders, and regulatory bodies to ensure our initiatives align with local laws and cultural practices. The decentralized nature of the Vogon Distributed Quantum Ledger Database allows for greater inclusivity and local control, empowering communities to participate actively in the management and benefits of the technology.

Transparency and mutual benefit are key principles. We strive to create ecosystems where the economic gains are shared, and the social impacts are positive. This approach not only fosters trust but also ensures the sustainability of our projects, contributing to long-term growth across all MSCI GICS 11 industry sectors.

Note: All statistical figures are based on the latest available data as of October 2023. AWS Quantum Ledger Database is an active service provided by Amazon Web Services. Comparisons are made to highlight differences in system architecture and suitability for specific use cases.