Halloween Shockwave: Veteran Cardano Whale Drops $1M on Ethena, But Where Is The Real Money Flowing?

Cardano (ADA) whale’s $1M investment in Ethena turns out to be an investment in IntelMarlets, as whales from Ethena also shift to INTL amid the current session. This happens as the AI platform gains huge traction globally due to its low cost and high returns. The current bull run registers IntelMarkets (INTL) as the most enticing investment option with explosive ROI potential!

Cardano (ADA): A Formidable Altcoin In Crypto Realm

Cardano (ADA) reports a 1.80% price appreciation over the past 24 hours, achieving a market capitalization of $12.39 billion. The altcoin’s daily chart indicates a trading range of $0.3531- $0.354, presenting its positive outlook and enhanced investor sentiment.

The altcoin has been on an ascending trajectory, with its price surging over 50% in the past month. This astonishing progress has been hyped by increased adoption, improved network scalability, and growing developer activity. Cardano’s (ADA) recent breakout above $0.40 has opened up new options for investors, with many experts predicting a further rise in the price.

Its strong performance can be associated with its current progress and strategic partnership. The platform’s focus on scalability, security, and sustainability has attracted attention from institutional investors and individual traders.

As Cardano (ADA) continues to gain momentum, investors are eagerly watching for potential price targets. Cardano’s native token may reach $0.60 or higher in the near term with its current trajectory, making it an attractive option for those looking to capitalize on the cryptocurrency market’s resurgence. Yet, whales dump $1 million into Ethena eyeing its potential.

Ethena (ENA) Experiences Bullish Momentum

With a market cap of $1.16B, Ethena’s (ENA) price has surged by 7.97% in the last 24 hours. At the moment, altcoin is trading at 0.46 to 0.42 on the daily chart. The positive outlook of this coin ensures a great deal of trust in investors. The increasing popularity of the coin is a testament to its unwavering growth and reliability in this bullish rally.

Ethena’s (ENA) price has interestingly rebounded from its September lows, showing a strong bullish reversal. It has broken through a crucial resistance level and is now trading above its 50-day moving average. With upward momentum and positive money flow, this altcoin is likely to continue its ascent.

This significant influx of capital has pushed Ethena into the spotlight, attracting new investors and traders. Its focus on decentralized finance and gaming solutions has captured the attention of many investors, who recognize the potential for long-term growth. As ENA’s visibility increases, so does its potential for further price appreciation.

Intel Markets (INTL) Emerges As An Unbeatable Contender

IntelMarkets (INTL) is the first blockchain-based, enterprise-grade AI platform that offers retail traders top-grade tools and capabilities. The aim is to transform the crypto trading platform market that has been forecasted to hit $135.7 billion by 2032. This trading platform encompasses advanced tools that are designed to offer better trading signals.

IntelMarkets (INTL), another emerging cryptocurrency, is making waves with its robust trading platform and security features. It attracts investors and traders with its distinctive and outstanding features. It is a dark horse, and its success could bring new opportunities for growth and adoption.

The platform is the first enterprise-scale product to combine blockchain technology with artificial intelligence and embed over 100,000 data points to power the trading robots. IntelMarkets has started strong in the market with over $550,000 raised from institutional investors in the private seed round.

Currently, the IntelMarkets (INTL) token is available at an unbelievable rate of $0.02, but the token is supposed to explode once the presale progresses further. IntelMarkets (INTL) is expected to be a solid competitor to established crypto titans with its modern infrastructure and cogent technology stack.

The whale dumping of millions of dollars has led to accelerated presale momentum of IntelMarkets (INTL). The shift of whales from Ethena and Cardano (ADA) is a testament to increased investors’ confidence in the emerging platform.

Discover More About IntelMarkets:

Presale: https://intelmarketspresale.com

Buy Presale: https://buy.intelmarketspresale.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/IntelMarketsOfficial

Twitter: https://x.com/intel_markets