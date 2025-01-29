Half-a-Million Users on BlockDAG’s X1 App: Mining Revolution Steal Eyes from Dogecoin’s ETF Filing and Cardano Network Surge

The recent Dogecoin (DOGE) ETF news has stirred excitement as Bitwise’s application to the SEC suggests significant potential while the market anticipates volatility. At the same time, the Cardano (ADA) network is causing a stir with ADA nearing an important resistance level, likely setting up for a substantial price increase.

Yet, the spotlight is on BlockDAG’s (BDAG) X1 App, hailed as the best crypto miner app, which now boasts over 500,000 users mining BDAG coins daily. Combined with the X10 miner, it amplifies BDAG output tenfold. BlockDAG has made a splash in the crypto sphere, with its presale gathering over $185.5 million and the forecasted $1 price point now in sight. As the demand for the coins rises, mining BDAG now could yield substantial profits later.

Dogecoin ETF News Triggers Market Speculation

The recent Dogecoin ETF proposal by asset manager Bitwise to the US Securities and Exchange Commission has ignited broad discussions among crypto traders. Despite a 5% drop in Dogecoin’s price to $0.35 during a phase of profit-taking, bullish traders have consolidated at the $0.33 support level, pushing $55 million into leveraged positions to stem further losses.

Despite a market dip following the ETF proposal and other positive news, analysts observe that oversold conditions and tightening Bollinger Bands suggest a possible price rebound. The Dogecoin ETF might draw significant institutional focus, enhancing long-term market dynamics.

Cardano Network: Analyst Forcasts 50% Price Surge

The Cardano network is capturing interest as its native coin, ADA, approaches a critical resistance mark, possibly heralding a 50% increase in price to $1.5. Analyst Ali Martinez suggests that once ADA breaks the $1.10 threshold, this rise could become a reality.

Despite an 8.7% pullback last week, ADA has maintained momentum, achieving over 11% growth in the past month. Additionally, the Cardano network’s activity remains robust with more than 50,000 daily active addresses. Recent enhancements like the Plomin hard fork have bolstered on-chain governance and smart contract functionality, reflecting the network’s ongoing development and technical advances.

Over 500K Users in X1 App: The Rise of BlockDAG Mining

BlockDAG’s X1 App has recently hit over half a million active users, cementing its status as one of the best crypto miner apps out there. The X1 mining app, now available to download on Android, simplifies the mining process, providing an easy way for crypto fans to earn BDAG coins with minimal effort, making it possible for anyone with a smartphone to get involved. Users need to activate the app once every 24 hours to earn up to 20 BDAG coins daily, offering a consistent and accessible income source. And here’s where it gets even better—the X10 miner elevates the X1 App’s performance by drastically increasing BDAG production. The X10, a standout in BlockDAG’s X Series Miners, has seen over 15647 units sold during the current presale. The X10 mining device is designed for ease of use, pairing seamlessly with the X1 App to enable users to mine up to 200 BDAG coins per day—a tenfold increase from the app alone.

Its plug-and-play design makes mining straightforward, even for non-techies. The success of the X10 miner is clear, with thousands sold, showing a growing demand for greater mining yields. But why start mining BDAG now? The BDAG coin presale has impressively gathered $185.5 million towards its $600 million target, with its value jumping 2380% from the first to the 27th batch—from $0.001 to $0.0248. Analysts foresee BDAG hitting $1 following the Mainnet launch in 2025. For those mining 20 BDAG daily with the X1 App, this could translate into $20 daily in passive income, which could jump to $200 daily with the X10 miner’s enhancement. Early users of the X1 App and X10 miner are securing their mining rewards as the coin’s value rises, positioning themselves for potentially large gains as the BlockDAG ecosystem expands.

Developments in the Dogecoin ETF continue to capture attention, with experts monitoring its influence on broader institutional involvement. Conversely, the Cardano network is attracting more followers, with ADA’s price on the brink of a potential 50% jump as it nears key resistance levels.

BlockDAG is paving the way for transformative growth. The X1 App, known as the best crypto miner app, has reached over 500,000 users, offering an uncomplicated method to mine 20 BDAG coins daily. Together with the X10 miner, this output multiplies by 10, allowing for the mining of up to 200 BDAG daily.