Gulf Data Hub Collaborates with KKR to Expand Middle East’s Data Center Network

Gulf Data Hub has collaborated with KKR to expand the Middle East’s data center network.

H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama were in charge of the official signing of the strategic partnership.

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions.

Why did Gulf Data Hub collaborate with KKR?

Gulf Data Hub, one of the largest independent data center platforms in the Middle East focused on serving hyperscale demand across the Gulf countries, and KKR, a leading global investment firm, on Friday announced that funds affiliated with KKR will acquire a stake in GDH. The investment, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, is being made through KKR’s Global Infrastructure strategy.

His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE’s Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, who witnessed the signing ceremony in Dubai, commented, “The UAE exemplifies visionary leadership, driving digital and AI capabilities to new heights. By transforming ambitious visions into the achievements we are witnessing today, it sets a global benchmark for innovation and progress. Through groundbreaking initiatives and strategic investments, the UAE is shaping a future where technology enhances lives, fuels economic prosperity, and unlocks boundless opportunities.”

Tarek Al Ashram, Founder and CEO of Gulf Data Hub, said, “Today marks a milestone in our growth journey as we welcome KKR, a global leader in digital infrastructure investing, as a strategic partner in our business. Over the past 12 years, GDH has grown into one of the most successful data center platforms in the region, supporting the business needs of sophisticated cloud and enterprise software customers. The strategic partnership with KKR will enable us to leverage their deep expertise, positioning us to achieve our pan-regional ambitions and deliver on our mandate of being a partner and provider of choice.”

Who Led the Signing?

GDH said that H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama were in charge of the official signing of the strategic partnership between KKR and Gulf Data Hub by Tara Davies, Co-Head of KKR EMEA and Co-Head of European Infrastructure, and Tarek Al Ashram, CEO of Gulf Data Hub (GDH).

How much investment do KKR and GDH want to support?

KKR and GDH have committed to supporting over $5 billion of total investment to grow GDH’s market-leading position and to support its international growth plans through internal and external strategies, the report stated.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR’s insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries.

About GDH

Gulf Data Hub (GDH) is a leading provider of state-of-the-art data center solutions across the Middle East, offering highly secure, scalable, and sustainable infrastructure for businesses in the digital economy. Since its inception in 2012, GDH has consistently innovated and sought ways to minimize the risks associated with downtime while maximizing operational efficiency. With facilities strategically located in key markets, GDH provides colocation, cloud, and connectivity services to a diverse portfolio of clients, including global enterprises, governments, and hyperscale cloud providers. Committed to innovation, operational excellence, and environmental sustainability, GDH empowers its clients to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.