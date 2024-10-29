This comprehensive guide will outline the steps sellers on GOAT need to take in order to safely hand over goods to Chinadivision for distribution. It will explain Chinadivision’s GOAT shipping and delivery process to fulfill shipments from China and address any concerns B2B companies have about logistics. Following the procedures in this guide will enable e-commerce merchants to leverage Chinadivision’s global reach and solve their international shipping and distribution challenges.

By streamlining logistics handoffs and keeping sellers up to date on every step, this guide is designed to give GOAT companies peace of mind and maximize the customer experience for their global buyers. It provides vital information and solves problems to help online retailers successfully outsource international shipping to Chinadivision and complete door-to-door shipments around the world.

Handing Over Shipments to Chinadivision

The first critical step is correctly preparing shipments of goods in China and handing them over to Chinadivision for distribution. Here are the main things sellers need to do:

Packaging and Labeling

Products must be correctly packaged according to their type and value to prevent damage during transportation. Appropriate boxes and protective wrapping are required. Parcels also need shipping labels with the recipient’s and return sender’s details as well as hazmat/customs declarations where necessary.

Commercial Invoice

A commercial invoice listing the contents, value, weight and origin of items must be generated for customs clearance. This document should have contact details of the seller, recipient, and Chinadivision’s import/export codes.

Booking Shipments

Sales orders from GOAT need to be booked in bulk with Chinadivision using their online portal or API. Advanced notice is required for timely processing and moving shipments from origin warehouses to distribution facilities.

Warehouse Handover

Packed, labeled and documented shipments should then be delivered to one of Chinadivision’s trusted partner warehouses near the seller’s location in China. Goods must be checked-in accurately to complete the handover process.

Chinadivision’s Transportation Network

Once shipments enter Chinadivision’s network, they are professionally handled using the company’s global transportation infrastructure and expertise in cross-border logistics.

Consolidation and Sorting

Goods from multiple sellers are first consolidated into standardized containers and pallets according to destinations at division warehouses. Advanced scanning and sorting systems optimize space utilization.

Multi-Modal Transport

Containers are then transported worldwide using a combination of modes like trucks, trains, ships and planes depending on weight, urgency and trade routes. Real-time tracking is provided.

Worldwide Coverage

Leveraging partnerships, Chinadivision can reach over 220 countries and territories via their network of facilities, carrier connections and last-mile delivery providers. This offers truly global fulfillment to GOAT merchants.

Customs Clearance

International trade compliance and clearance through customs is efficiently handled in all destinations by division’s experts. Required documents are prepared and regulatory approvals obtained.

Storage and Staging

Goods are temporarily stored and readied for last-mile dispatch at division’s strategically located warehouses globally before final conveyance. This buffers supply chain variability.

Receiving Shipments – Delivery Process

Upon reaching destination countries, division coordinates final deliveries to customers as the last vital link of the supply chain. Here are the typical delivery steps:

Last-Mile Handoff

Shipments exiting division warehouses are handed over according to service levels to national postal carriers, couriers or freight forwarders prioritized by delivery date.

Address Verification

Recipient addresses are validated against reference databases to update or correct any errors before dispatch for accuracy.

Delivery Scheduling

Carriers schedule & route staff to deliver parcels according to specified timelines, with options like weekday/weekend, morning/evening deliveries etc. based on Order information.

Proof of Delivery

Photos or electronic signatures are captured as legal proof that orders reached customers in good condition. These are sent electronically to Chinadivision and GOAT.

Delivery Updates

Merchants and customers receive regular tracking status notifications by email/text about shipment milestones through Fulfillment by Chinadivision.

Customer Support

Division offers multi-lingual phone and online assistance for any delivery or product issues to protect the brand experience. Responsiveness is key.

Key Benefits of Using Chinadivision

There are considerable advantages for GOAT sellers leveraging Chinadivision’s extensive supply chain capabilities:

Speed and Reach

With strategically located fulfillment centers, chinadivision delivers globally with superior speed-to-market versus D2C. Their time-in-transit is usually half of standalone logistics.

Cost Optimization

Bulk consolidation and multi-modal transport yield 30-50% savings on international transportation costs compared to individual shipping. Economies of scale reduce expense per parcel.

Risk Mitigation

By outsourcing logistics, companies avoid issues related to global trade compliance, inventory storage and supply chain disruptions that can impact deliveries. Chinadivision handles such risks.

High Service Quality

With expertise transporting high-value sneakers carefully, chinadivision maintains >99% on-time delivery rates and damage/loss under 0.1% using advanced scanning, packaging and carrier management practices.

Customer Satisfaction

Through tracking and quick issue resolution, sellers are assured orders reach international buyers safely and on-promise, enhancing customer experience, repeat purchases and referrals for the brand and GOAT platform.

Technology and Visibility

Access to division’s supply chain visibility platform provides real-time status updates, analytics and enables quick configurability worldwide to support sellers’ future growth and nimbleness.

Simplified Management

Rather than dealing with multiple local and long-haul logistics providers worldwide themselves, companies can outsource global delivery management to a single partner in Chinadivision for reduced administrative effort.

FAQs about Using Chinadivision

Q1. What payment terms does Chinadivision offer?

A: Chinadivision accepts payments using major credit cards and online banking transfers. Standard terms are prepayment for new customers with attractive discounts for higher volume shipments paid on a 30-day net basis.

Q2. What transit time can be expected from China to other countries?

A: Standard transit times range from 5-10 days to nearby Asian markets, 10-15 days to Europe/Americas/Oceania, 15-21 days to Africa/Latin America and 21-30 days to remote locations. Premium services are available for faster 1-5 day delivery to most countries.

Q3: How is damage to goods handled during transport?

A: Chinadivision is liable for any transport-related loss or damage as per product valuation declared by customers. Insured delivery services are offered, and claims over 0.5% of shipment value are reimbursed upon proof of loss.

Q4: What carrier options are available at destination countries for last-mile delivery?

A: Chinadivision routes deliveries through major national operators like USPS, UPS, DHL, FedEx etc. in all markets while offering multi-carrier billing for different service options as per destination country infrastructure.

Q5: Can shipping processes and tracking be customized?

A: Yes, Chinadivision provides APIs and a web portal to customize address formats, delivery instructions, tracking URLs on purchase pages etc. Partner apps can be integrated for automated order updates to online stores as well.

Conclusion

In conclusion, by carefully following this guide, B2B e-commerce companies on GOAT can be confident about outsourcing their logistics to Chinadivision. With over 20 years of experience successfully delivering millions of international shipments, division offers a truly end-to-end global fulfillment solution.

Their extensive transportation network, multi-modal expertise, high service quality, technology tools and worldwide coverage eliminate the challenges of shipping directly to over 200 countries. Merchants always stay informed about order status while customers receive consistent quality delivery experiences.

Most importantly, using Chinadivision significantly decreases international transportation costs and risks for online retailers. It frees up resources to focus on core product development and sales growth instead of supply chain complexities. Their single centralized partnership provides the simplicity and control needed to scale global business seamlessly.

By streamlining logistical handovers and maximizing delivery performance, this guide aims to reassure GOAT businesses about outsourcing logistics fulfillment to Chinadivision. It addresses how established processes deliver prompt and carefully monitored transportation from factories to customers’ doors worldwide. Reliance on division ensures brands stay nimble to capture opportunities and expand their international presence successfully.