Growth-onomics: Transforming Cyprus’ Marketing Landscape in Just One Year

Nicosia, Cyprus – September 2024 – Growth-onomics is celebrating its one-year anniversary as Cyprus’ most rapidly growing performance marketing agency. In just 12 months, the agency has built a reputation for delivering data-driven marketing solutions that drive real, measurable growth for both local and global brands.

A Data-First Approach for Fast-Growing Sectors.

Founded in September 2023 by Miltos George and Nick Malekos, Growth-onomics was born from a desire to shake up the traditional performance marketing landscape. The founders, both experts in their respective fields, envisioned an agency that could keep pace with fast-moving industries such as fintech, real estate, and SaaS.

Fintech : Growth-onomics helped a forex broker achieve a 300% year-over-year revenue growth by identifying emerging trends and optimizing ad spend for high returns in the competitive Asian market.

Real Estate : Using advanced SEO strategies, the agency increased a leading real estate firm’s organic traffic by 20% month-over-month within just three months.

SaaS : By creating strategic alliances and automating outreach, Growth-onomics enabled SaaS companies to increase client engagement and conversions, especially in the U.S. market.

This results-driven approach has helped Growth-onomics establish itself as a go-to partner for Europe’s top startups and scale-ups, delivering performance marketing solutions that drive sustainable growth.

Growth-onomics thrives under the leadership of its two co-founders:

Miltos George (Partner, Chief Growth Officer) brings deep expertise in fintech, SaaS, and iGaming. His focus is on growth marketing and driving revenue by leveraging data. “Our strength lies in turning raw data into actionable insights that lead to real business growth,” said Miltos.

Nick Malekos (Partner, Director of SEO) is an expert in process optimization and scaling companies. “Growth marketing means delivering the right solutions for clients and executing them to ensure tangible growth,” Nick commented.

Contact Information

Growth-onomics, Sonolos 48, Nicosia, Cyprus

Phone: +357 7000 1372

Email: mg@growth-onomics.com

Website: www.growth-onomics.com