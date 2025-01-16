Greyhorse Clearinghouse Ltd Announces Major Hiring Initiative in India, Plans to Relocate Over 5,000 Employees to the U.S

New York, NY, USA – January 14, 2025

Greyhorse Clearinghouse Ltd, a global leader in financial clearing and settlement services that manages over $4.00 in Assets Under Management, has announced an ambitious expansion strategy that includes a significant hiring initiative in India and plans to relocate over 5,000 new employees to the United States. This move is part of the company’s broader vision to strengthen its international operations and address the growing demand for its innovative financial services.

Expanding Footprint in India

As part of its commitment to global growth, Greyhorse Clearinghouse Ltd is establishing a robust digital presence in India, a country renowned for its rich talent pool and dynamic technology ecosystem. The company plans to onboard thousands of skilled professionals across diverse roles, including technology development, data analytics, and operational support.

Speaking about the initiative, Rahim Thawer, the CEO of Greyhorse Clearinghouse Ltd, stated: “India is a key strategic market for us, and its highly skilled workforce aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver cutting-edge financial clearing solutions. This expansion allows us to not only tap into India’s talent pool but also create global opportunities for professionals eager to make a difference in the fintech sector.”

Relocation to the U.S.: Strengthening Global Operations

A unique aspect of this initiative is the planned relocation of over 5,000 employees to the United States. These professionals, recruited and trained in India, will play pivotal roles in Greyhorse’s

U.S. operations, contributing to the development of innovative solutions, enhancing service delivery, and supporting the company’s expansion into new markets.

By relocating talent to the U.S., Greyhorse aims to bridge gaps in specialized skills while fostering cross-border collaboration. The initiative also reflects the company’s commitment to investing in its workforce and ensuring its global teams are equipped to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the financial industry.

A Win-Win for Both Nations

The dual-pronged strategy benefits both India and the U.S.



For India: The hiring surge will create significant employment opportunities, contributing to the local economy and fostering professional development.

For the U.S.: The influx of skilled talent will help address workforce shortages in specialized areas of fintech and drive innovation in the financial clearing space.

Driving Innovation in Financial Clearing

Greyhorse Clearinghouse Ltd is at the forefront of transforming financial clearing and settlement processes with its advanced technology and customer-centric approach. By integrating talent from diverse backgrounds and geographies, the company aims to deliver more efficient, secure, and innovative solutions to clients globally.

The company also plans to invest in training programs to ensure seamless integration of its

India-based workforce into U.S. operations, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchange and professional growth.

Future Prospects

With this initiative, Greyhorse Clearinghouse Ltd is not just expanding its operational footprint but also setting a benchmark for global talent mobility and collaboration in the fintech industry. The company’s long-term vision includes further investments in research, technology, and human capital to remain a leader in the rapidly evolving financial services sector.

This announcement underscores Greyhorse’s commitment to fostering global innovation and economic growth while empowering professionals with opportunities to excel on an international stage.

For more information about Greyhorse Clearinghouse Ltd and its global initiatives, please visit www.greyhorsecompany.com