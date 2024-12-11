Greg Trimble’s Vision to Revolutionize Company Culture with Fintech

Company culture is a critical component of any organization’s success. But fostering a genuinely positive and uplifting environment requires intention and commitment. Greg Trimble, Founder of the Inc. 5000 marketing agency Lemonade Stand, recognized the need for a better approach. His desire to enhance company culture ultimately led him to create Build Then Bless®, an innovative fintech platform improving the world through micro-interactions.

Creating a Culture Operating System

Greg has always prioritized developing strong company culture. As he put it, “Build Then Bless was born when I recognized how broken big philanthropy is.” Many companies simply write a large check to a cause lacking connection to their employees. Greg envisioned a decentralized approach empowering team members to become their company’s philanthropic arm through hands-on community engagement.

Simultaneously, Greg wanted a SaaS solution reinforcing company culture as a “culture operating system.” This dream became Build Then Bless® – a platform tracking employee milestones, facilitating peer recognition, and enabling acts of community kindness.

Empowering Employees Through Micro-Interactions

A core component of Build Then Bless is providing each employee $50 monthly to spend on small acts of generosity toward strangers. As Greg explained, this encourages “a culture of generosity and social responsibility.”

The platform also incorporates weekly roundtable discussions where employees share their giving experiences. These meetings facilitate deeper connections and belonging among team members. Additionally, the software allows employees to send monetary rewards or shoutouts to coworkers, promoting an atmosphere of support.

Another key feature noted by Greg is Build Then Bless’s capacity to track important dates and occasions for employees and clients. This enables personalized gifts and messages tailored to individual preferences. As Greg stated, this personal touch “enhances relationships and shows care.”

The BTB initiative also emphasizes aligning actions with company values. This focus on values helps build trust and loyalty among team members.

Transforming Company Culture and Careers

Since implementing Build Then Bless at Lemonade Stand, the platform’s impact has been pronounced. Greg shared that 93% of employees cited BTB as a primary reason for choosing Lemonade Stand, demonstrating its power as a talent magnet.

Additionally, around 90% of employees said Build Then Bless influenced their decision to stay long-term. This remarkable retention rate highlights the platform’s capacity to reduce turnover through an engaging, values-driven culture. Currently, few competitors exist in the emerging social responsibility fintech space. While some companies offer comparable programs internally, Build Then Bless uniquely brings cultural transformation to organizations as an external SaaS solution.

And the demand is certainly there. As Greg shared, clients took notice of the platform’s visible impact on Lemonade Stand’s award-winning culture. Recognizing BTB’s immense value, Greg made the innovative decision to productize the platform and expand its reach.

Continuing a Legacy of Innovation and Care

Beyond pioneering a new fintech category, Build Then Bless aligns with Greg’s broader mission to strengthen families and help individuals deepen faith.

An author of five books on related topics, Greg also founded the team collaboration tool Yalla and serves on numerous nonprofit boards. However, he still considers quality time with family his most important role.

Yet in Greg’s view, the platform’s true impact comes from enabling employees to lift and serve others. In his words, “We believe in decentralized giving, where individual team members are empowered to become the philanthropic arm of a company.” This decentralized approach represents the future of corporate social responsibility.

Thanks to one leader’s determination to improve company culture, organizations now have access to a powerful new model for fostering generosity, employee fulfillment, and lasting change. To learn more about Greg Trimble and his approach, check out his LinkedIn profile.