GPTBank Telegram Mini Program Launch Imminent: A New Era of Intelligent Finance Begins

Overview: On October 10, 2024, the GPTBank Telegram mini program is set to make a grand debut. At the intersection of finance and technology, the launch of the GPTBank Telegram mini program signifies not just the birth of an application but also marks the entry of the global financial system into a new era driven by artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. GPTBank, an innovative project initiated by a collaboration between Bank of America Mellon, Two Sigma, and key technical members of Renaissance, leading global quantitative institutions, is paving the way into this new financial era.

GPTBank’s Core: A Team of Global Elites

The GPTBank team represents a “super alliance” in the fields of finance and technology. It brings together seasoned executives and strategists from Bank of America Mellon, AI research pioneers from Google, OpenAI, and TradingView, as well as authorities in finance and computer science from top institutions like MIT and Stanford. The team is further strengthened by data scientists, quantitative engineers, and risk researchers from Two Sigma and Renaissance. This cross-disciplinary, international elite team ensures GPTBank’s leadership in technological innovation, financial insight, data modeling, and academic research.

GPTBank’s Core: Global Crypto Financial Operating System (GCOS)

GCOS, or Global Crypto Operating System, is an open, decentralized financial infrastructure based on AI and blockchain technology, currently accessible only to banks. It seamlessly connects global financial institutions, businesses, and individuals, enabling instant, low-cost capital flows. Through smart contracts and AI-driven risk management, GCOS automates complex financial transactions such as cross-border loans and derivative trades, offering unprecedented convenience and security for global financial transactions.

GPTBank’s Core: High-Frequency Quantitative Finance G7

The G7 system, or G7 High-Frequency Trading System, developed by GPTBank, integrates ChatGPT computing and deep learning technologies. Updated to its seventh generation, the G7 system can perform complex financial model calculations, predict market trends, and simulate the spot and contract trends of the cryptocurrency market. Beyond predicting market movements, it can also simulate market trends for the next 2-4 months. As of August 2024, G7 has achieved lossless arbitrage on Binance and Coinbase for 27 consecutive months, setting a record with a platform-wide monthly profit of up to 127%.

GPTBank’s Core: Global Pioneer in 10% Profit Model

GPTBank’s revenue model includes API service fees, customized service fees, and G7 trading revenue fees. To promote the adoption of the G7 system, GPTBank redistributes 90% of its profits to G7 system investors, retaining only 10% for ongoing platform operations and technological innovation. This model encourages more users to join the G7 system, accelerating the innovation of the global financial system. The more users there are, the greater the potential earnings for each individual, creating a positive cycle. Through this mechanism, GPTBank has the potential to become the world’s largest wealth redistribution platform, creating new sources of income for billions.

GPTBank’s Upcoming Mini Program: Rich in Details, Upgraded Experience

The interface design of the GPTBank Telegram mini program is clean and intuitive, allowing users to easily manage their assets and transactions. With real-time market data analysis and predictions, GPTBank offers personalized investment advice, aiding users in making smarter decisions. Security is also a highlight, featuring multi-layer encryption and risk control algorithms to safeguard user funds and information. The mini program supports multiple languages, serving users globally and providing high-quality financial services regardless of location. Additionally, GPTBank plans to launch a series of educational and interactive financial tools to help users better understand market dynamics and investment strategies.

With the official launch of the GPTBank Telegram mini program, we are approaching a smarter, more efficient, and inclusive financial future. This is not just a technological leap but also a revolution in financial philosophy. GPTBank stands at the forefront of financial technology, bringing a new financial ecosystem to global users. It is reported that subsequent launches of the GPTBank H5 page and GPTBank App will follow suit at appropriate times.

Official Website: gptbankai.com

Official X: https://x.com/GPTBank_

News By Businessnewsrelease.com



Read More From Techbullion