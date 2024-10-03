Got Into an Auto Accident with the Police? Here’s What to Do

Road accidents involving police cars are not a rare occurrence but are considered complicated cases. Police car accidents may be caused by high speeds while in the chase, an emergency incident, or just patrol duties.

Generally speaking, suing for injury suffered in a vehicle collision depends on auto insurance; in a police car accident situation, many departments are covered for such events. It makes the claims process unique from most other auto accidents, so hiring a qualified attorney will assist in regaining the rightful compensation.

You have to find out whether the cop car that involved you in the accident was on an emergent operation or just reckless. Get more information about your legal rights and what to do after an auto accident in case a cop car causes an accident and hits you.

What Happens if a Police Car Hits You?

In any case, concerning a car accident, there has to be a negligence issue to solve. One has to ask if you were the one who hit the police car or if the police car hit your car. It can be proven by proof submitted to the court that an accident has occurred.

You may be more anxious when facing a police officer instead of another driver, but in this case, the jury will decide who was at fault for the accident.

Should one get engaged in a collision with a police officer, the steps to be followed apply to any other road accident.

If the officer was driving poorly and not following the law, there might be a case but again, there might be a light at the end of the tunnel known as the emergency vehicle exception.

Thus, a police officer can‘t avoid legal responsibilities if he is in an emergency response mode; however, negligence or recklessness isn’t acceptable. To find out whether you might sue the responsible police officer for the car accident, you should therefore see a lawyer.

Urgent Measures to Take

The only thing that applies throughout auto accidents, specifically including a police car, are the things to do after the accident.

1. Keep calm and ensure safety. Safety should be your top priority following any mishap. If possible, move away from the road. Should someone be hurt, do not move the person unless there is an urgent risk. If you have reflective triangles, set them up; otherwise, turn on your danger lights to warn other cars.

2. Document the scene. Photograph the scene of the accident including the cars and people that may have been injured. It will come in handy if you are claiming insurance.

3. Report the incident. Wait for reporting officers to arrive to report an injury or property damage. Tell them the facts, and make sure you have a copy of the report before you go.

4. Exchange information. If possible, ask for the other police officer’s information including their name, contact number, insurance company and car data.

5. Seek medical attention. A doctor’s visit will prepare you with documented proof of the incident, and how you were both physically harmed and financially and emotionally distressed by the incident.

6. Call your insurer. In case of an accident, report to your insurance firm immediately. They will guide you on filing a claim.

7. Consider legal advice. If you suffered losses, got injured, or have any issue related to the insurance firm, then you need the services of a personal injury lawyer.

