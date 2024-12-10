Goose.run Unlocks Memecoin Liquidity for a New Era of MemeFi

Memecoins have seen an incredible rally in the 2024 bull cycle, with an aggregate market cap of over $133 billion. But the use cases around this asset class have remained limited to trading tokens without utilizing their vast liquidity reserves.

Goose.run is one of the first platforms on Base that taps into the nascent Meme Finance (MemeFi) economy. It offers a novel framework for customizable fair token launches, native lending-borrowing without liquidation risks, and a gamified user interface.

With thousands of memecoins flooding the market every day, maintaining liquidity becomes a key challenge. Goose.run fixes this with its innovative liquidity solutions powered by Maverick Protocol, laying a robust foundation for MemeFi.

Memecoins’ illiquidity problem

Although memecoins are often considered a great equalizer for retail access, the underlying reality is darker. Most people lose money on memecoins because insiders often control pre-sale and investor allocation, as well as the token’s contract.

This is a key reason rug pulls and other malicious practices are very common in memecoin markets, extracting lots of value from end-users. Further, there’s been a lack of effective mechanisms to leverage memecoins for other financial activities like lending and borrowing without selling the underlying asset.

So memecoins have mostly remained siloed in the trading apps, with a huge untapped liquidity potential. Goose.run disrupts the crypto meme industry by providing an equitable platform for memecoin creators and traders by integrating DeFi features with memecoin launchpads.

Powering fair memecoin launches

Goose.run offers customizable liquidity distribution for a fair token launch, enabling enhanced transparency for memecoin creators and token holders.

When a token creator launches a coin, the protocol deploys one billion coins to a new pool. The token developer can choose from a variety of token design and distribution options, which ultimately allow for a variety of novel token launches.

Since everyone has to buy coins from the token pool, the collective liquidity stays in the launch pool. Goose.fun helps guarantee a fair launch by collecting liquidity in the launch pool for each token without the need for any technical nor market making experience, while protecting buyers from being abused by rugs and other common exit schemes. Thus, the pool ensures fair token accessibility, prevents price manipulation, and helps tokens hold their floor.

The protocol also allows token creators to set aside a custom trading fee on their token to be diverted to a treasury, powering up future marketing and community campaigns and rewardinfg creators for their efforts

DeFi-ying memecoins

Goose.run unlocks a new era of MemeFi with a native borrowing system through which users can deposit memecoins into the launch pool as collateral to borrow funds. This makes it easier to participate in recursive borrowing while maintaining liquidity in the launch pool.

Users can permissionlessly borrow back the quote token like ETH or MAV which they used to buy memecoins by paying a fixed borrow fee. Only a subset of the tokens in a pool is available for borrowing. Thus, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio depends on the token price and outstanding borrowed tokens. Since the pool will always hold enough quote token to buy back any circulating memecoins, it can offer these loans without needing to implement a liquidation mechanism.

To enable such use-cases, Goose.run leverages Maverick Protocol’s Dynamic Distribution AMM and Programmable Pools, enabling efficient liquidity management and accessor-controlled smart contracts. The underlying technology benefits token creators to strategize fair launches, customize launch pool logic, and create new utilities for memecoin users.

The protocol also uses Maverick’s veMAV tokens to incentivize community participation. Goose.run shares a portion of trading fees with users who vote for their favorite memecoins with veMAV. Further, veMAV-driven voting initiates a buy-and-burn system to reduce a token’s circulating supply and promote long-term value.

Furthermore, Goose.run gamifies the memecoin trading experience by engaging users with LootBoxes, referral rewards, and daily token leaderboards. These GameFi-driven features improve the user experience and encourage daily platform usage.

By transforming memecoins from simple trading to yield-generating opportunities, Goose.run is opening new avenues in MemeFi. The protocol’s integration of DeFi capabilities into the booming memecoin ecosystem will further fuel MemeFi’s growth.