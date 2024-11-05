There is a myth that gold jewelry is not a good investment but that is wrong. Gold jewelry is a good investment because it can be easily liquidated.

You need to understand that to make an investment successful you have to show patience. A good investment is usually for 3 to 5 years.

Gold Jewellery as investment

Consider following points before making an investment

Select that jewelry which has no stones or pearls Select that jewelry which has minimum making cost like bracelet, chain etc Always save the receipt Always buy from a brand shop. Always investigate about the brand before making a purchase

Gold Price Forecast

Whatever the situation in the world, war or pandemic or flood the gold price always increases with the passage of time. Take a loot at gold price forecast in USD and QAR you will notice that historically the gold value keeps on increasing in every situation. You just have to create a habit of investment and always show patience.

Branded Jewelry Promises

Branded jewelers are very professional. It keeps its promises and follows through. These promises apply to each and every outlet all over the world. Before buying any jewelry you can keep in mind the following promises in mind and can also discuss with the brand

Complete Transparency

Enjoy complete transparency with detailed price tags and invoices, showing gold weight, stone weight, making charges, and more. All details are included in your GST invoice for assured ownership

Complimentary Insurance

Most of the brands also provide 1-year insurance coverage for gold and diamond jewelry against fire, burglary, theft, and extortion.

Assured Lifetime Maintenance

They offer lifetime maintenance for all jewelry which means they repair jewelry for FREE

Zero Deduction gold exchange

It is the quality of brands that they exchange their jewelry with no deduction. They analyze the KARAT and apply the prevailing rate.

Return policy

Some of the brands also provide the return policy. If unsatisfied, you can return jewelry or solitaires within specified time.

100% HUID compliant gold

Nowadays the gold jewelry has been BIS hallmark certified, ensuring purity and trust. Each piece follows the guidelines with a BIS standard mark, purity grade, and a unique 6-digit alphanumeric code.

Tested and Certified diamonds

The diamond undergoes 28 internal quality tests and comes with IGI-GIA certification. All the diamonds are conflict-free, adhering to high ethical standards. The diamonds that pass these rigorous tests are used usually in jewelry, and they guarantee no synthetic diamonds.

Jewelry discount Offers

In order to expand the customer base and make a trust with the customer, the brands offer discounts on different occasions like Diwali, Eid, and Christmas. These offers are genuine but terms and conditions apply.

Usually, these offers consist of free gold coins, free offers on different bank cards, 2 to 3 percent discount on different gold purchases, and lucky draws.

Which is better, Tanishq or Malabar or Kalyan?

This table summarizes key differences and user perceptions around quality, service, and value between the three jewelers. All these 3 brands are very famous and have outlets all over the world.

Feature Malabar Kalyan Tanishq Product Variety Known for temple jewelry and bangles Wide variety, especially for chains and harams Exclusive designs, modernity-focused Quality High quality with hallmarking Quality varies; some issues with wax-filled pieces Very high quality, stringent purity checks Purity Testing Not explicitly mentioned Some complaints about actual purity vs. claimed Uses carat-checking machines; thorough testing Customer Service Not highlighted Mixed reviews; some disputes over quality Generally reliable but occasionally slow Return/Exchange Not specified Open to negotiations; some issues resolved via police Rigid return policy; favorable for exchanges Making Charges Not specified Typically high in branded stores Higher making charges compared to local stores Price Similar to other brands Competitively priced Higher than market rates but justifiable for quality Certification BIS hallmarking BIS hallmarking Certification of authenticity, esp. for diamonds Ideal For Traditional and special occasions Smaller, regularly worn items Long-term investment pieces, modern designs

Which is better, local shops or Branded Jewelers?

Local shops and branded jewelers both sell the same gold but branded shops easily build trust using marketing. Both have pros and cons. Before purchasing jewelry, consider the following differences to help you make an informed decision.

Feature Local Shops Branded Jewelers Brand Value and Reputation Less brand recognition, often lower prices Established reputation, quality focus, higher prices Quality of Craftsmanship Varies; may have skilled artisans, less consistency High quality and precision, advanced techniques Certification and Authenticity May lack certification, concerns about purity Provides certification, ensuring authenticity Design Variety and Innovation Limited selection, often traditional designs Wide range of contemporary and traditional designs Customer Service and Experience Service quality varies, may lack formal policies Better shopping experience, return policies Marketing and Advertising Lower marketing costs, less visibility High investment in advertising, stronger brand value Packaging and Presentation Basic packaging, simpler presentation Premium packaging and presentation

Conclusion

Always buy jewelry from branded shops. The jewelry will be a little bit expensive but there is no issue of cheating. The gold karat is authentic. You can wear the gold jewelry on various occasions, and if you ever decide otherwise, you have the option to exchange or return it. It is a win-win situation for both the brand as well as for the customer. Your money is saved and you can sell it at any time.