Influencing the future of digital transformation and sustainability is a remarkable feat, considering the frenetic and dynamic nature of information technology and artificial intelligence (AI). As Stephen Hawking once said, “The rise of powerful AI will be either the best or the worst thing ever to happen to humanity.” Abdul Wahab Mohammed has built a career on this premise as the senior director sales & business development for the Middle East and Africa Region (MEA) at Infosys Limited.

His ability to harness technology’s potential to address complex global challenges defines his career. His work in AI-driven innovation and sustainability solutions establishes new standards for the companies he serves and the industry. Businesses are increasingly turning to digital solutions to remain competitive, and his focus on advancing AI and integrating sustainable practices offers a roadmap for future growth.

His career exemplifies how competence, vision, and leadership can converge to produce extraordinary results.

A Deep-rooted Passion for Technology

“From a young age, I was captivated by computers’ limitless possibilities. It was clear to me that technology would one day transform how we live and work,” Abdul Wahab Mohammed reflects.

This led him to pursue an MS in computer applications and a BS in computer science. Later on, as the senior director of sales and business development for Middle East & Africa Region at Infosys, a global IT powerhouse with a revenue of $18.5 billion, Abdul Wahab Mohammed has overseen large revenue portfolio’s. His leadership has driven year-on-year growth, consistently exceeding industry benchmarks.

Under his stewardship, the company has expanded its presence across the Middle East and Africa, forging strategic partnerships with industry titans like large Oil & Gas companies , Public sector clients and Smart Cities in the region.

His ability to identify and execute opportunities has increased revenue and solidified Infosys’ reputation as a leader in digital transformation and AI innovation.

Leading Within the Sphere of AI and Sustainability

Abdul Wahab Mohammed’s leadership has driven AI adoption across various sectors, from energy and utilities to resources and services. Recent research from Gartner predicts that by 2025, AI will generate $2.9 trillion in business value and recover 6.2 billion hours of worker productivity globally, underscoring the transformative potential of the technology. Similarly, Forrester forecasts that AI-driven automation will replace up to 16% of U.S. jobs by 2030, further emphasizing its disruptive impact.

“AI is not just a tool for automation; it’s a transformative element that can fundamentally change how businesses operate,” he explains.

His work at Infosys has led to the adoption of AI solutions that enhance operational efficiency, improve decision-making, and drive client cost savings. These solutions were implemented in industries critical to economic growth, helping businesses remain competitive in an increasingly digital world.

Abdul Wahab Mohammed’s commitment to sustainability has become his standout quality. As the world grapples with the effects of climate change, businesses are compelled to rethink strategies that incorporate sustainability goals. According to a recent study by McKinsey, companies with robust sustainability programs outperform their peers by 21% in profitability, while Gartner reports that 90% of corporate leaders see sustainability as a critical component for success by 2025. These figures highlight the growing importance of sustainability in today’s business landscape.

Abdul Wahab Mohammed integrates sustainable practices into the core of Infosys’ business model in the MEA region. Under his leadership, the company has led initiatives that reduce carbon emissions, promote energy efficiency, and help clients achieve their sustainability goals.

This dual focus on AI and sustainability demonstrates Abdul Wahab’s belief that technology can be leveraged as a force for good, driving both economic growth and environmental stewardship.

AI and Sustainability in 2024-2030

The global IT industry is expected to surpass $5 trillion in revenue by 2024, with AI as a critical growth driver. Over the next five years, from 2024 to 2030, the AI market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%, according to analysts from IDC and Gartner. Companies worldwide are increasingly seeking AI integration in their operations, and the demand for AI solutions is projected to grow exponentially, with AI expected to contribute over $15 trillion to the global economy by 2030.

This trend is especially prominent in the Middle East and Africa, where governments and businesses heavily invest in digital transformation initiatives.

“AI is transforming industries in ways we couldn’t have imagined a decade ago,” Abdul Wahab Mohammed notes. “From predictive analytics to automation, the potential applications of AI are limitless.” For example, in healthcare, AI is revolutionizing diagnostics through AI-powered imaging and personalized treatment plans, while in retail, AI-driven customer insights are enhancing personalization and supply chain management. In the energy sector, AI is being used to optimize grid operations and predict equipment failures, significantly reducing downtime.

His efforts, particularly in the MEA region, have positioned the company as a significant player in this field, helping clients leverage AI to solve complex business challenges.

Simultaneously, sustainability has become a central focus for businesses globally. With growing pressure from consumers, governments, and investors, companies are more driven to reduce environmental impact.

Industry forecasts suggest that the global market for sustainability solutions will expand by over 30% in the coming years. This makes Abdul Wahab Mohammed’s dual focus on AI and sustainability both timely and highly strategic.

Setting Future Priorities

Abdul Wahab Mohammed identifies his top priorities as expanding Infosys’ footprint in the Middle East and Africa, advancing AI-driven developments, and deepening the company’s commitment to sustainability.

“AI is transforming industries in ways we couldn’t have imagined a decade ago,” he notes. “From predictive analytics to automation, the potential applications of AI are limitless.” In the energy and utilities sectors, AI is optimizing grid management, enhancing energy efficiency, and predicting equipment failures, reducing costly downtimes.

In the oil and gas industry, AI is driving predictive maintenance, improving exploration accuracy, and enhancing safety protocols. Meanwhile, in smart cities, AI is enabling smarter infrastructure management, traffic optimization, and more sustainable urban planning.”

He is also set to continue expanding the company’s regional presence. “The Middle East and Africa are regions of immense potential. By continuing to invest in these markets, we can help drive our next stage of growth,” he asserts.

His aptitude for dealing with the complexities of modern business landscapes and his relentless devotion to using technology for societal good will make his influence felt for years.

“Technology isn’t just about advancement; it’s about making a real difference for people, businesses, and communities. Success is measured by how we use these developments to create a better, more sustainable future for everyone,” Abdul Wahab Mohammed says.