Global Initial Listing of EIGEN Spot and Futures on MEXC: Share 25,000 EIGEN and 20,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses!

MEXC will be the first to globally list EigenLayer (EIGEN) for spot and futures trading on October 1, 2024! The specific listing times for EIGEN spot and futures are as follows:

EIGEN/USDT Spot Trading: 04:30, October 1, 2024 (UTC)

EIGEN USDT Futures Trading: 04:45, October 1, 2024 (UTC)

MEXC has opened the deposit channel for EIGEN tokens. You can deposit your EIGEN tokens to the MEXC platform in preparation for the upcoming trading. Meanwhile, MEXC has prepared generous rewards centered around EIGEN, allowing participants to share a prize pool of 25,000 EIGEN and 20,000 USDT in futures bonus rewards!

1. Deposit/Trade EIGEN to Win Rewards and Share the Grand Prize Pool

Event Period: 04:00, October 1, 2024 – 10:00, October 14, 2024 (UTC)

Total Event Prize Pool: 25,000 EIGEN and 20,000 USDT futures bonus

1.1 Token Airdrop Beginner’s Task

Eligible Participants: Limited to new users only.

Event Prize Pool: 17,500 EIGEN and 20,000 USDT futures bonus

How to Participate:

1) Deposit ≥ 30 EIGEN or deposit ≥ 100 USDT, then click [Register to Join] on the event page to complete your registration for the event.

2) Complete any or all reward tasks to receive the corresponding rewards:



Spot Trading : Trade at least 100 USDT to earn 2.5 EIGEN (limited, first-come, first-served).

Futures Trading : Trade at least 1,000 USDT to earn 2.5 EIGEN (limited, first-come, first-served).

Futures Bonus : Trade at least 30,000 USDT to share the 20,000 USDT bonus, based on the proportion of trading volume.

3) Each user can earn up to 5 EIGEN and participate in sharing the 20,000 USDT futures bonus.

1.2 Referral Benefits

Eligible Participants: All users are eligible to participate.

Event Prize Pool: 7,500 EIGEN

How to Participate:

1) On the event page, click the share button in the upper right corner to generate your exclusive referral code.

2) Invite a new user and complete the Token Airdrop beginner’s task or futures trading task to receive 2.5 EIGEN.

3) Each user can receive up to 25 EIGEN on a first-come, first-served basis.

Note: The event rewards will be distributed within 10 calendar days after the event concludes. For more details on the event rules, please refer to the information displayed on the event page.

2. What is EigenLayer (EIGEN)

EigenLayer is a protocol built on Ethereum that introduces the concept of restaking. Users who stake $ETH can choose to join the EigenLayer smart contract to restake their $ETH, allowing them to earn dual rewards and governance rights while extending the security of the crypto economy to other applications on the network.

EigenLayer was created in 2021 and has experienced rapid growth since its launch in June 2023, with a total staking value exceeding $10 billion, making it one of the largest staking protocols in the market. To date, EigenLayer has completed four rounds of financing, with investments from notable venture capital firms such as A16z, Blockchain Capital, Polychain Capital, and Coinbase Ventures, raising a total of over $165 million.

