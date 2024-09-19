GlamAi Expands into B2B with Virtual Try-On Technology, While Its Mobile App for Consumers Continues to Soar

GlamAi, the San Francisco-based startup known for its viral mobile app, is making waves in the fashion tech space by expanding its innovative AI-driven solutions into the B2B market. The company, which has already gained significant traction with its consumer-focused mobile app, is now unveiling its cutting-edge GlamAi Virtual Try-On technology for fashion eCommerce retailers. This new solution, showcased for the first time at Paris Retail Week, promises to revolutionize the online shopping experience by bringing the personalized fitting room experience directly to consumers’ screens.

GlamAi’s move into the B2B sector represents a natural progression for the company. Having built a loyal following among content creators and influencers with its mobile app, GlamAi is now setting its sights on fashion retailers who are eager to enhance the online shopping experience. The Virtual Try-On solution allows customers to upload a photo of themselves and instantly see how they’d look in various outfits. Whether on a retailer’s website or through a mobile app, this seamless experience takes just one tap and delivers AI-generated images that capture every detail of the clothing — from textures and logos to patterns and accessories.

What sets GlamAi apart from other Virtual Try-On technologies is its speed and precision. While many pre-AI solutions require manual work and hours of preparation to create 3D models for individual clothing items, GlamAi’s technology generates 2D images in a matter of seconds. The result is a highly personalized shopping experience that brings the convenience of online shopping closer to the joy of trying on clothes in-store.

As Kui Kamau, a Forbes contributor, noted, GlamAi “is making the virtual shopping experience as similar as possible to real-life shopping.” This breakthrough is not only a win for consumers but also for retailers, who can expect to see significant reductions in return rates and cart abandonment — two of the most costly challenges facing eCommerce businesses today.

Pavel Shaburov, the Founder and CEO of GlamAi, believes the timing couldn’t be better. “The fashion industry is built on emotions, and AI is poised to transform every aspect of consumer interactions. Early adopters who deploy technologies like our Virtual Try-On will gain a competitive edge,” he explained. One of the most pressing issues for online retailers, according to Shaburov, is cart abandonment, which can cost retailers up to $4 trillion annually. Much of this behavior is driven by uncertainty about how an item will look on the customer, and GlamAi’s solution is designed to eliminate that doubt.

The technology is underpinned by proprietary AI algorithms that ensure a seamless, high-quality experience. It works flawlessly for people of all shapes, sizes, and skin tones, making it an inclusive solution for retailers looking to enhance their customers’ shopping journeys. Moreover, the platform is enterprise-ready, having already been tested with a consumer-facing project that boasted 180,000 active monthly users. Its patent-pending technology is four times faster than comparable solutions, ensuring smooth operation even under heavy traffic.

But while GlamAi’s expansion into B2B is making headlines, the company’s mobile app for consumers remains a key part of its story. The app, which allows users to edit images and videos with advanced AI-powered filters, has become a favorite among influencers and content creators. With over 100 million views on social media and 500,000 downloads across the App Store and Google Play, GlamAi’s consumer app is driving a new wave of digital storytelling.

Popular features like “Fitness Body,” “Anime,” “Vintage,” and “White Business Suit” have made the app highly viral, with users enjoying a significant boost in engagement for content edited using GlamAi’s tools. The app’s success is a testament to the company’s ability to create intuitive, user-friendly experiences that tap into the growing demand for AI-driven creativity.

What’s remarkable about GlamAi is that it has achieved all of this without massive injections of venture capital. Instead, the company has focused on bootstrapping and responding quickly to customer needs. This agility has given GlamAi a competitive advantage in both the consumer and B2B markets, allowing it to roll out new features and enhancements faster than many of its competitors.

At the helm of GlamAi is Pavel Shaburov, a serial entrepreneur with two successful exits under his belt. Shaburov’s vision for GlamAi is to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with AI technology, while also supporting the creativity of its users. “GlamAi is a powerful platform, but ultimately, it’s a tool to support content creators. The real excitement comes from seeing where they take it,” Shaburov said.

As GlamAi continues to expand its footprint in both the consumer and B2B spaces, the company is poised to become a major player in the AI-driven fashion tech industry. Its Virtual Try-On solution is already generating buzz among fashion retailers, while its mobile app remains a go-to tool for content creators looking to elevate their digital presence. With its blend of cutting-edge technology and customer-focused innovation, GlamAi is well-positioned to lead the future of fashion retail.

