Getting Support for a New Boiler

Getting a new boiler is no easy feat. The hassle starts with sky-high prices and finishes with old boiler removal costs, installation and any other plumbing work needed. The costs can vary between £3,000 and £15,000. It is staggering really!

Since it’s essential for homes in the UK, and a new boiler helps reduce energy consumption, government decided to jump in to offer support. The government grant for a boiler was introduced under a larger initiative, the ECO4 Scheme.

Read on for details and benefits!

Understanding of Government Free Boiler Grants Scheme

The government’s Energy Companies Obligation (ECO4) scheme aims to support low-income homeowners and private tenants in acquiring new boilers to replace old or damaged ones free of cost. The scheme is designed to help decrease the carbon footprint of low-income households and fuel poverty. The government boiler grant may help these families install a new boiler or improve the insulation of the one they have.

You can qualify for the government boiler grant if you meet some eligibility criteria and your boiler is old (installed before 2005). You may also qualify if you have a low income and receive social support.

The government boiler grant has limited funding and stringent qualification methods, especially for the benefits-related criteria. The scheme projects that you must receive at least one eligible benefit, such as pension credit, child tax credit, income support, etc., and be a homeowner or private tenant.

The scheme ensures that big energy companies assist these low-income families in fulfilling the government’s carbon emission obligation. Below are the eligibility criteria you have to qualify:

Eligibility Criteria

Homeowners or private tenants

Households with low incomes who receive any of the specific benefits, including: Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) Housing Benefit Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) Income Support (IS) Pension Credit Guarantee Credit (PCGC) Working Tax Credit (WTC) Child Tax Credit (CTC) Universal Credit (UC) Pension Credit Savings Credit (PCSC) Child Benefit*

Properties with an EPC rating of lower D, E, F, & G.

The present boiler must be non-condensing (i.e., installed before 2005)

How Do You Get a Free Boiler Grant in the UK?

Fill application form: Fill out the application form with all the required information, such as postcode, household income, benefits, health conditions, details about your boiler, etc. Be as precise as possible to speed up the reviewing process and increase your chances of qualifying. Wait for the approval notification: We will contact you within 24 hours or less to let you know if you have qualified for the free boiler grant and explain the following steps to claim free funding from the ECO4 scheme. Schedule the free property survey: The next step to claiming free funding to upgrade your home’s heating system is to schedule the property survey. When the date arrives, our team of specialists will visit your property to inspect it and determine all the improvements your home needs to become efficient and eco-friendly. Plan the installation date: Finally, you only have to schedule the installation date with a gas-safe registered installer. He will visit your property to assess all the necessary upgrades, such as a biomass boiler, insulation for the loft and walls, storage heaters, and solar panels. Remember, the free boiler grant will cover the total cost of this service.

Benefits Of Getting New Boiler Grant Support

Cost Savings

One important benefit of the scheme is the potential for significant cost savings on energy bills. New boilers are more efficient. They consume less fuel/energy, which results in fewer heating expenses.

Improved Comfort

New boilers have less energy consumption while providing better heating performance and temperature control. This improves comfort and creates a more pleasant living environment.

Environmental Sustainability

Energy-efficient heating systems help efforts towards environmental sustainability. They lower energy consumption, which leads to reduced carbon emissions, which in turn combats climate change.

Increased Property Value

Installing a new energy-efficient A-rated boiler can increase your home’s worth, making it attractive to new buyers and/or potential tenants.

Summary

In conclusion, the government-free boiler scheme is a vital initiative that supports low-income households, offering free boiler replacements to those who qualify. By improving energy efficiency, reducing costs, and promoting sustainability, the program enhances living standards and contributes to environmental conservation. The Free Boiler Grant is a valuable resource for eligible individuals, offering warmth, comfort, and peace of mind.