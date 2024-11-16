Getting AI Right the First Time – How to Deploy the Right Tech Fit for Your Business

In a market full of AI solutions, many businesses struggle to implement artificial intelligence in ways that bring real value. Intelygenz, led by President Chris Brown, has been navigating these waters for more than a decade, helping organizations strengthen their operations through AI implementation. With more than 20 years in tech, Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and insight, emphasizing that businesses need tailored solutions, not one-size-fits-all answers, to realize AI’s full potential.

Chris understands firsthand the challenges businesses face when approaching AI. “Many organizations jump into AI without a clear objective,” he shares. “They risk investing in projects that never move from concept to production.” For Intelygenz, the mission is clear: design custom AI solutions that integrate effectively into a company’s workflow, delivering value from day one. This approach positions Intelygenz as an agile partner, ensuring clients don’t lose valuable time on ineffective solutions while their competitors advance. Chris believes this proactive, customized approach is key to unlocking tangible ROI from AI investments.

One recent example highlights Intelygenz’s approach. A financial institution sought AI solutions but was unclear on the problem it wanted to address. Intelygenz deployed a solution that improved operational efficiency by 30% by working closely with the client to define high-impact use cases. This type of outcome exemplifies how the firm aligns AI initiatives directly with client objectives, ensuring that the technology becomes an asset, not an experiment.

So, how does Intelygenz help companies get AI right from the start? The answer lies in their methodical yet adaptive process. At project kickoff, they engage in an intensive 6–8-hour session with the client to clarify objectives, systems and data. This early insight allows them to generate actionable findings and move quickly into testing and deployment, usually within 4–6 weeks. The result is a practical handoff of technology that fits into a business’s existing structure, facilitating smoother integration and measurable change management outcomes.

Intelygenz partnered with a global logistics company in another project to optimize its supply chain. The customized AI solution reduced operational costs by 20% and cut delivery times significantly, demonstrating that well-deployed AI doesn’t just improve processes—it transforms them. For a major retail client facing internal resistance to AI adoption, Intelygenz implemented not just technical systems but a comprehensive change management strategy. This approach, which included staff training and internal communication, resulted in a 25% increase in customer satisfaction.

Intelygenz’s success lies in technical expertise and a culture of continuous feedback and collaboration with clients. Brown emphasizes that AI projects should be flexible enough to evolve based on client input, adapting to changing business needs. This approach allows Intelygenz to tackle common AI deployment obstacles head-on, reducing the risk of failure and boosting ROI in record time.

Every day without the right AI tools is a missed opportunity for organizations looking to stay ahead. Intelygenz’s commitment to efficient deployment allows companies to leap forward, realizing immediate business value. As Chris Brown sums it up, “Every day a company delays AI implementation is a day their competition gains an edge.” This urgency drives Intelygenz’s client-focused approach, ensuring each project is agile and grounded in the client’s unique objectives.

With plans to expand its influence in financial services and new industries, Intelygenz aims to set a new standard for what AI can achieve. As Brown and his team continue to innovate, they remain dedicated to a “Day Zero Promise”—bringing their clients 20 years of expertise from the start and developing AI solutions that improve business operations. Intelygenz is proving that, with the right approach, AI can be a powerful tool to propel organizations toward the future.