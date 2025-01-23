Get Ready for 200+ dApps as BlockDAG & HackerEarth Unite – LTC Analysis & Hyperliquid’s Market Outlook

The best crypto coins to buy now often pose a complex choice for traders, but the updates in this article will guide them towards more informed decisions. Although there’s been a 34% price decrease, Litecoin analysis indicates a recovery possibility for LTC if it surpasses the $100 mark. Similarly, Hyperliquid’s price has climbed 18%, hinting at potential gains if it can exceed $24.62.

In the meantime, BlockDAG (BDAG) has unveiled a pivotal partnership with global hackathon organizer HackerEarth. This alliance seeks to create over 200 Web3 projects and draw in 10,000 to 15,000 developers across four international hackathons. This move is seen as highly promising for BlockDAG, with projections placing BDAG at $1 this year as its presale progresses rapidly towards the $600 million goal.

Litecoin (LTC) Analysis: Navigating the 34% Decline

The Litecoin analysis indicates that after a robust period in late 2024, breaking crucial barriers and reaching a three-year peak, LTC saw a 34% reduction in price. However, it has found support near $100, establishing a higher low.

Should LTC maintain its ascent, breaking through the current resistance could end the correction period. Present Litecoin analysis keeps LTC in a positive trend, with significant indicators pointing to possible further advancements. A push above the $95 resistance might propel Litecoin towards $184, representing a substantial price increase.

Signs of Recovery Emerge in Hyperliquid’s Price

Hyperliquid’s price has enjoyed an 18% uplift, recovering from a recent dip. After a downtrend marked by a death cross, Hyperliquid now displays recovery signals. The 9-period EMA has overtaken the 20-period EMA, suggesting a potential market reversal.

Should HYPE overcome the $24.62 threshold, it might aim for $28.42, with potential to reach up to $40. Conversely, facing hurdles could pull the price down to $15.11. The forthcoming days will be critical in determining its market trajectory.

BlockDAG Sets to Unleash Over 200 Web3 Projects with HackerEarth!

BlockDAG is carving its niche in Web3 development through a strategic partnership with HackerEarth, renowned for its vast online hackathon initiatives. This alliance is set to birth more than 200 unique projects on the BlockDAG platform, empowering teams to forge decentralized applications (dApps) and blockchain innovations.

Leveraging HackerEarth’s expansive community of 7.6 million developers, BlockDAG is poised to dramatically accelerate its ecosystem’s expansion. The plan includes hosting four international hackathons, engaging between 10,000 and 15,000 developers globally.

These events will provide a stage for developers to exhibit their skills and gain recognition while propelling the spread of decentralized finance (DeFi), infrastructure, and governance solutions. This partnership significantly enhances BlockDAG’s profile and cements its reputation as the preferred network for developers looking to impact the Web3 space.

This influx of developer engagement is expected to catalyze substantial growth within BlockDAG’s ecosystem, potentially elevating the BDAG value. As the network approaches its mainnet launch and the crypto presale surges towards the $600 million mark, analysts foresee BDAG reaching $1 by 2025.

Priced at $0.0248 in its 27th batch and having offered a 2,380% ROI to initial holders, BlockDAG stands out as one of the best crypto coins to buy now.

Top Choice for Future Growth: Which Crypto to Buy Now?

The Litecoin analysis signals a promising future, suggesting a surge past $95 might drive its price up to $184. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid’s price is on the cusp of a turnaround, eyeing a climb if it surpasses the $24.62 resistance, with potential sights on $28.42 and higher.

Yet, BlockDAG steals the spotlight as today’s top crypto choice, with its impressive potential for $1 growth and groundbreaking collaborations. Its presale has already amassed $183 million, fueled by the dynamic HackerEarth partnership enhancing developer engagement significantly.

Ultimately, with plans to launch over 200 Web3 projects and conduct four worldwide hackathons this year, BlockDAG is not just innovating within Web3—it’s also a prime pick for crypto purchasers in 2025.