German Kitchen Center’s Mayan Metzler Discusses Game-Changing Partnership with Leicht in an Exclusive with Marco Derhy

As part of our “Inspiring Successful Stories,” we are thrilled to welcome Mayan Metzler, founder and CEO of the German Kitchen Center (GKC). Mr. Metzler is the dynamic force behind the German Kitchen Center and one of the visionary leaders in luxury home design. This time, we are diving into an exciting partnership with Leicht, the world leader in premium kitchen innovation and design.

What Inspired You to Establish the German Kitchen Center (GKC) in 2010, and How Did Your Initial Experiences Shape the Company’s Direction?

The founding of GKC in 2010 was driven by a vision to bring world-class German kitchen design and engineering to the U.S. market. Our first significant milestone was partnering with Leicht, a brand recognized globally for its unparalleled combination of quality, innovation, flexibility, and value. Opening the first Leicht flagship showroom in Manhattan’s Upper West Side allowed us to showcase these exceptional products, and the overwhelmingly positive client response solidified our belief in this partnership.

Leicht’s ability to consistently “wow” clients with its innovative designs and versatile offerings became the foundation of GKC’s success, enabling us to expand nationally and deliver thousands of successful projects. This partnership continues to shape our direction as we strive to provide unmatched service and cutting-edge kitchen solutions through a synergy of Leicht’s products and GKC’s expertise.

What makes the partnership with Leicht so unique?

Three key factors define the uniqueness of our partnership with Leicht:

Global Leadership: Leicht is the undisputed world leader in premium kitchen design, renowned for its innovation and quality. Unparalleled Collaboration: German Kitchen Center (GKC) is Leicht’s largest partner outside of Europe, a testament to the strength of our relationship. Exceptional Value: This exclusive partnership allows us to leverage special pricing, ensuring a superior value-to-quality ratio for our clients.

Together, GKC and Leicht provide unparalleled kitchen solutions that combine premium design with exceptional affordability.

How has the partnership evolved with Leicht’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility?

Leicht’s new €90 million state-of-the-art manufacturing facility has elevated our collaboration to another level. It expanded production capacity and improved efficiency while maintaining extraordinary customization. This is a rare achievement in the industry because most manufacturers limit options as they grow. Leicht has achieved the opposite, keeping its “virtually unlimited variety” while scaling production. It’s considered a miracle in premium kitchen manufacturing and amazes the entire industry.

How Does GKC Utilize Leicht’s Customization to Create Bespoke Client Solutions?

Customization is one of the most rewarding aspects of our partnership with Leicht. Every client comes to us with a unique vision for their kitchen — a space that reflects their style and lifestyle. Leicht’s virtually limitless finishes, materials, and configurations empower us to turn that vision into reality. From sleek, modern designs to warm, timeless aesthetics, we can tailor every detail to match our clients’ tastes and needs. This ability to create truly bespoke solutions is why so many of our clients see their kitchens as not just a functional space but a signature statement of their individuality.

How Do Leicht’s Sustainable Practices Align With GKC’s Commitment to Healthier Living Spaces?

At GKC, we’ve always prioritized creating healthier living spaces, and Leicht’s commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly with this philosophy. Today’s clients are more conscious than ever about the impact of their homes on their well-being and the environment. Leicht supports this demand by using toxin-free, eco-friendly materials that meet rigorous sustainability standards. This ensures not only a healthier kitchen environment but also contributes to a better quality of life overall. By integrating Leicht’s sustainable practices into our designs, we help our clients achieve spaces that are as safe and eco-conscious as they are beautiful and functional.

What Makes Leicht’s Signature “Interior+ Hardware” Unique?

Leicht’s “interior+ hardware” represents an innovation that few manufacturers can match. While most companies source their hardware externally, Leicht took a bold step by designing and creating its own. This decision ensures that every piece of hardware is not only exclusive but also crafted to integrate seamlessly with Leicht’s overall design language. Much like how Audi’s LED lights have become an unmistakable hallmark, Leicht’s “interior+” hardware adds a unique visual and functional signature to its kitchens. From tall cabinets to innovative wall systems, this proprietary hardware transforms ordinary storage into extraordinary design elements, delivering unmatched functionality and aesthetic appeal.

How Does Leicht’s Versatility Enable GKC to Deliver Full-Home Solutions?

Our partnership with Leicht extends beyond kitchens, enabling GKC to provide comprehensive solutions for the entire home. Leicht’s adaptability allows us to design cabinetry for various spaces, including vanities, wardrobes, closets, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, libraries, and mudrooms. Whether for a full remodel or a new construction project, Leicht’s versatile offerings ensure a cohesive, high-quality look throughout the home. This versatility not only makes it easier to create functional and visually stunning spaces but also reinforces GKC’s ability to deliver full-home solutions that meet every client’s needs. We can transform any home area into a beautifully unified and highly functional environment by integrating Leicht’s flexibility into our approach.

What Can We Look Forward to From GKC and Leicht in 2025?

GKC is transforming the kitchen experience by integrating TerraLux technology, powering the revolutionary Kitchen Companion. This AI-driven platform reimagines kitchen functionality, allowing users to manage recipes, inventory, and shopping lists directly from their devices. Available as an option for all kitchens, including those from Leicht, the Kitchen Companion adds convenience and innovation to new and existing kitchen designs.

With Leicht’s unmatched quality and GKC’s forward-thinking approach, clients can look forward to kitchens that combine timeless design with cutting-edge technology. This partnership continues to set a new standard for bespoke, high-performance kitchens tailored to modern lifestyles.

How Can Readers Follow Your Journey or Get in Touch?

For anyone interested in staying connected or learning more, we invite you to visit our website and Facebook to explore our latest collections, view stunning designs, and download our catalogs. If you’d like to discuss your kitchen project directly, please contact us at mayan@GermanKitchenCenter.com or my cell at (347) 992–0410.

Thank you for sharing your incredible journey, passion for innovation, and vision for the future of kitchen design. We can’t wait to see what’s next for the German Kitchen Center’s groundbreaking Terra Lux technology and this exciting partnership with Leicht, the world leader in premium kitchen innovation and design. Keep pushing boundaries and inspiring us all!