Generate Passive Income With Plus Wallet’s Referral Program; SORA Card Reinvents Banking & Wallet Screening Tightens Security

Leading digital wallets are adding new features to address the varied needs of users in the digital finance sector. The SORA Card, for instance, blends tools that are friendly to crypto with traditional banking features like IBAN and SEPA transfers. AML Watcher focuses on security, providing ways to tackle money laundering in the decentralized finance (DeFi) area.

Meanwhile, Plus Wallet transforms how users earn passively by rewarding them for referrals, making it a self-operating profit generator. With precise tracking of transactions, Plus Wallet offers control over finances and a unique chance to boost earnings. These updates highlight the growing abilities of crypto wallets today.

SORA Card: A New Crypto-Friendly Banking Option

The newly introduced SORA Card in the SORA ecosystem brings a crypto-compatible e-money solution, complete with an International Bank Account Number (IBAN) and a wallet you manage yourself. Released by the SORA Community, this card supports SEPA transfers, currency exchange, and DeFi activities like staking and NFT creation.

The app links to Polkaswap.io, enabling interactions across different blockchains. A special promotion gives early users a one-year free subscription to the card. This initiative is part of SORA’s wider goal to boost financial freedom through innovative payment tools and bridging traditional and decentralized financial systems.

AML Watcher Launches Crypto Wallet Screening

As DeFi grows, screening crypto wallets has become key to fighting money laundering. AML Watcher’s new Crypto Wallet Screening tool addresses these issues by checking wallet addresses against global sanctions lists, helping businesses meet regulations like the FATF travel rule.

This feature helps stop funds from reaching dubious parties by detecting illegal activities connected to digital wallets. As DeFi continues to expand, tools like AML Watcher’s improve security and openness in a largely unregulated space.

Users Boost Crypto Earnings with Plus Wallet’s Refer to Earn Feature

Plus Wallet transforms what a crypto wallet can achieve by introducing a unique Refer to Earn feature that turns it into a source of passive income. Unlike ordinary wallets, Plus Wallet users don’t just store their assets—they earn from them.

By inviting others to join, users gather rewards each time their referrals swap currencies. This means that every new referred user who makes a swap adds to the referrer’s earnings, making the wallet a self-operating profit generator.

Plus Wallet also offers a customizable transaction history to help users track these earnings. This feature allows users to easily organize and view all their transactions by coin type, transaction status, and date. With such detailed tracking, users can always keep a close watch on their earnings, giving them a clear understanding of how their network is performing and where their rewards are coming from.

Plus Wallet stands out in the busy crypto wallet market by combining opportunities for passive income with precise transaction tracking. By including features like Refer to Earn and detailed financial monitoring, it offers a streamlined way for users to earn and manage their crypto, proving to be an essential tool for both newcomers and experienced crypto users.

Closing Thoughts

Every new feature in crypto wallets makes it easier and safer for users to navigate the digital finance world. The SORA Card links traditional banking with crypto tools, offering a flexible e-money solution, while AML Watcher’s crypto wallet screening strengthens defenses against illegal activities in DeFi.

However, Plus Wallet sets itself apart as a leading hot wallet with its unique Refer to Earn feature, enabling users to effortlessly generate passive income. With strong transaction monitoring, Plus Wallet gives users control over their digital assets and offers a profitable way to manage crypto in today’s market.

