Gems launches Astra Nova, raising $1M+ on first day of token presale

RPG Astra Nova hits $1M just 24 hours post token presale on Gems Launchpad

Astra Nova is an AI-driven gaming ecosystem that evolves along with its players. As an NVIDIA Inception partner, Astra Nova fuses AI-driven storytelling, Web3 technology, and a community-oriented design to deliver immersive and dynamic experiences.

January 30, 2025 — Gems Launchpad, a community-driven launchpad built around an exclusive investor network, officially launches its latest project: Astra Nova, an AGI-driven RPG (role-playing game) ecosystem and member of the NVIDIA Inception Program. Astra Nova’s Revive token ($RVV) pre-sale kicked off on Gems Launchpad on January 27, raising over $1 million in the first 24 hours. The pre-sale has a tiered pricing structure where the token price increases with each round. The actual token generation event (TGE) is expected to take place in Q1 2025.

By leveraging Gems Launchpad for its token sale, Astra Nova introduces the $RVV token which will serve as the primary in-game currency, powering all transactions and NFT marketplace purchases. In addition to its highly-anticipated TGE later this quarter, Astra Nova will be launching an AI-powered webcomics decentralized app (dApp), a platform for user-generated content, and an AI agent to enhance the gaming experience. Additionally, Astra Nova will debut its Survival Mode RPG on the Shibarium blockchain.

Astra Nova’s non-player characters (NPCs) are advanced AI agents with distinct features capable of generating dynamic quests and missions, offering players an immersive and personalized experience. Monsters and enemy bosses within the RPG are AI-driven and capable of adapting and evolving in response to player actions, ensuring an engaging and challenging experience that makes the gameplay unpredictable. Other AGI features include advanced fraud detection and personalized in-game quests woven into an ever-evolving storyline.

Established in early 2024, Gems Launchpad brings together a vast community of potential investors, organized and led by a network of “Leaders,” to offer a unique opportunity to support hand-picked projects based on their disruptive potential. With some 3,400 Leaders operating as community managers bringing in other investors, Gems grants innovative early-stage projects a safe and valuable mechanism to raise funds while providing investors early access to quality ventures. Gems’s investment committee determines which projects are worthy of joining the launchpad, undergoing a thorough vetting process to protect Gems’s Leaders and its more than 2.5 million users. The launchpad’s first four project launches have secured over $200 million in funding.

“All gaming ecosystems nowadays are implementing AI features, but few are as innovative, all-encompassing, and advanced as Astra Nova,” says Isaac Joshua, CEO of Gems Launchpad. “We were impressed with Astra Nova’s integration of AGI technology but also its intriguing storyline, in-game features, and game modes. It’s no surprise that our investor ecosystem was excited about this pre-sale, leading to one of the most successful 24-hour pre-sale openings we’ve witnessed at Gems Launchpad.”

“We are proud to announce a major milestone for Astra Nova, achieving a successful raise in partnership with the esteemed Gems Launchpad,” says Faizy Ahmed, Co-Founder of Astra Nova. “This collaboration marks a key achievement on our roadmap as we aim to disrupt blockchain gaming with our advanced AGI technology. By leveraging the Gems Launchpad, we will work to build meaningful solutions that pioneer the future of AI in gaming. We extend our deepest gratitude to our partners and community for their trust and support as we embark on this exciting journey toward limitless possibilities.”

To participate in Astra Nova’s private sale on Gems Launchpad: https://gems.vip/astranova

About Gems:

Gems is a distinguished crypto launchpad with the mission of un-earthing genuine “gems” in the Web3 landscape through rigorous due diligence. The platform aims to bring together a robust ecosystem for blockchain projects by focusing on launching innovative ventures, expanding communities, penetrating new markets, and leveraging its international network of investors, known as Leaders, to partake in the early stages of groundbreaking projects. Gems launchpad model is driven by active community participation, creating a synergistic environment that benefits both visionaries and the adoption of pioneering ideas. For more information, visit: https://gems.vip/launchpad

About Astra Nova:

Astra Nova is an artificial general intelligence (AGI)-driven gaming ecosystem designed to adapt and grow alongside its players. As a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, the company integrates AI-powered storytelling, Web3 technology, and a community-focused design to create engaging and dynamic gaming experiences. Supported by the Shib Army, Astra Nova combines cultural elements with technological innovation to offer a unique approach to interactive entertainment, contributing to the evolution of AI-driven gaming ecosystems. For more information, visit: https://astranova.world/