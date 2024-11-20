Gate Ventures and HackQuest’s Web3 Dev Huddle: Unveiling the Future of Blockchain and Decentralized Finance

Nov 20th, Bangkok – Gate Ventures and HackQuest, in collaboration with the 100+ Accelerator, Developer Community, and Ecosystem Fund, proudly hosted the Web3 Dev Huddle at The Society, Gaysorn Tower in Bangkok. The event, which served as an immersive platform for the Web3 developer community, featured panels, pitch sessions, and discussions that highlighted emerging technologies and opportunities within the decentralized ecosystem. Co-hosted by Open Campus and KIP Protocol, the event was made possible with the support of ZKcandy, iGam3, Flow, BOTANIKA, and KOL4U. Bringing together industry leaders, developers, and innovators, Web3 Dev Huddle offered attendees a chance to delve into the most pressing questions and promising prospects shaping the future of Web3.

The day was packed with insightful panel discussions, each exploring different facets of the Web3 ecosystem, including scalability solutions, developer incentives, security, and the integration of AI in Web3 development. Led by thought leaders in blockchain technology, the panels showcased a diversity of perspectives and expertise, illuminating the rapidly evolving landscape of Web3.

The event opened with a compelling session titled The Great Debate: To EVM or Not to EVM, which centered on a pivotal choice for blockchain developers—whether to adopt Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility or explore non-EVM alternatives. Core contributors from prominent blockchain ecosystems discussed both paths, emphasizing how EVM’s large talent pool, interoperability, and standardized framework have driven Ethereum’s growth. Meanwhile, proponents of non-EVM options argued that their unique optimizations and ability to attract Web2 developers with familiar languages allow for enhanced flexibility and fresh innovation. The panel highlighted that, ultimately, the choice between EVM and non-EVM should align with each project’s specific goals, needs, and vision, underscoring the importance of tailored solutions in today’s diverse Web3 landscape.

In the subsequent panel, Developer Ecosystem Building: How to Dev Rel, the spotlight turned to the critical role of Developer Relations (Dev Rel) in fostering robust Web3 communities. Recognizing that strong developer engagement is essential for ecosystem success, speakers shared best practices for creating an environment that attracts, educates, and retains developers over the long term. Drawing from their experiences, panelists discussed how cultivating a vibrant developer culture fuels both innovation and growth, underscoring the need for resources that enhance developer loyalty and engagement. The session positioned Dev Rel as a cornerstone of sustainable development within the Web3 space, establishing that engaged communities are key to the success of any decentralized project.

As the day progressed, the event explored the transformative potential of artificial intelligence within decentralized ecosystems in a panel titled Web3 Meets AI: The Future of Digital Revolution. Panelists examined how combining AI’s computational power with Web3’s decentralized structure could drive smarter decision-making, reinforce digital asset rights, and enhance user experiences. This discussion illustrated how the synergy between AI and Web3 has the potential to support more adaptable and efficient solutions, with implications for everything from personalized interactions to security. The session painted a compelling vision of a future where AI-enhanced Web3 applications push the boundaries of innovation, driving a more intelligent and secure digital ecosystem.

The focus then shifted to financial innovation in Unlocking the Potential of Future Finance in Web3, where seasoned investors shared insights on how decentralized finance (DeFi) is revolutionizing traditional financial systems. Panelists explored how DeFi and Web3 payment systems are fostering greater transparency, inclusivity, and user-centric solutions, making finance accessible to a global audience. They also emphasized the role of investment in accelerating early-stage growth within DeFi, pointing out that venture capital has fueled new models of finance prioritizing accessibility and decentralization. This panel highlighted how Web3 is poised to transform finance into a more democratic and resilient ecosystem, driving forward new standards in financial equity.

In the final panel, titled Web3 Potential: A VC’s View on the Next Big Wave, prominent venture capitalists offered their perspectives on the future of Web3, identifying emerging trends and sectors ripe for innovation. Based on their experiences reviewing thousands of projects, they pinpointed growth areas including digital ownership, decentralized technology, and financial solutions. Panelists encouraged developers and entrepreneurs to explore these emerging opportunities, reinforcing the vast, untapped potential of Web3 to shape the digital landscape and inspire the next wave of transformative technology.

The Web3 Dev Huddle also included a Pitch Session and Startup Roadshow, where rising startups presented innovative projects aimed at addressing current Web3 challenges. The Startup Roadshow offered audiences an opportunity to experience pitches from five notable groups—Glittler, iGam3, SoneX, MemeMarket, and Blockus—each introducing fresh solutions set to make an impact in the Web3 space. These startups, with projects ranging from DeFi innovations to decentralized social networking platforms, engaged with a captivated audience of industry veterans and venture capitalists, receiving feedback and potential pathways for future funding.

Gate Ventures and HackQuest’s commitment to fostering a thriving Web3 ecosystem was evident throughout the day. By providing a platform for developers to share ideas, build connections, and receive mentorship, Gate Ventures and HackQuest demonstrated their leadership in driving Web3 innovation. The event’s success was amplified by cohosts Open Campus and KIP Protocol and sponsors ZKcandy, iGam3, Flow, BOTANIKA, and KOL4U. The event underscored Gate Ventures and HackQuest’s dedication to equipping developers with resources, community support, and insights, empowering them to build the future of decentralized technology.

“The Web3 Dev Huddle exemplifies our commitment to advancing decentralized technology. We believe in empowering developers with the resources, community, and insights they need to innovate and succeed,” said Kevin Yang, Managing Partner at Gate Ventures.

“The Web3 Dev Huddle series is where builders meet visionaries, and innovation takes center stage,” added Harry Zhang, Co-Founder of HackQuest.

The Web3 Dev Huddle represents a significant milestone for Gate Ventures as it continues to expand its impact in the Web3 space through collaborative events. With plans for future events in this series, Gate Ventures and HackQuest aim to build upon the valuable insights shared at this gathering, further establishing themselves as a driving force behind the evolution of Web3.

For more information about Gate Ventures with HackQuest and upcoming events, please visit Gate Ventures or follow HackQuest on X.

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

Disclaimer：

This event is for professional knowledge sharing and networking purpose only, and does not constitute any offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any products or services. Please note that Gate Ventures may restrict or prohibit the use of all or a portion of its services from restricted jurisdictions. For more information, you should read its applicable user agreement.