Gate.io Launched 2024 Lead Asia Charity Carnival, SHIB Co-Founder’s First Public Appearance in Korea Sparked Charitable Actions

Sep 9th, Panama – Yesterday was the day of the official side event for Korea Blockchain Week Co-Hosted by Gate.io, Lead Asia Charity Carnival 2024. The event was a tremendous success and brought together blockchain leaders and enthusiasts from around the globe to not only have fun but to support a great cause as well. The gate opened at 6PM and the event started off immediately with the Carnival Ice Breaking Party. The party really set the mood and provided a great way to break the ice, providing guests with the opportunity to network and enjoy the company of like-minded individuals.

The Ice Breaking Party featured an open Soju and Beer Bar where Carnival attendees could congregate and discuss industry-related or non-industry-related topics. There were retro arcade games available and a beer pong tournament which was quite popular. The games included darts, hand punch, hammer, and basketball. These were not just friendly competitions. The winners of the games were eligible to receive a special gift from Gate.io. In addition to playing games and networking during the Carnival Ice Breaking Party, attendees were also able to listen to amazing live house lounge music performed by the incredible DJ JaySoul.

The event continued with Co-Host welcome speeches and awards given to attendees who won the Ice Breaking Party games. Speeches included a welcome speech by Leo, Gate.io’s Director of Strategy and Operations for East Asia. His speech was definitely a highlight of the event, and it opened with the acknowledgment that Lead Asia Charity Carnival would directly support the SEUNGIL HOPE Foundation. He continued with a brief introduction to Gate.io and mentioned Gate.io’s recent exciting news that the exchange entered a partnership with Inter Milan, one of the most prestigious football clubs in the world.

Leo then thanked the Co-Hosts of the event, AiRian, SHIB, MemeCore, and Dong-A Media! Also, shout out to the co-founder of SHIB, who will make his first official appearance in South Korea! The speech continued with an introduction to Gate Charity, Gate.io’s philanthropic organization, where he mentioned a few of Gate Charity’s recent projects around the world, and he concluded his speech by inviting attendees to continue to enjoy the evening’s events.

After the welcome speeches and award presentation, the event continued with the DJ Carnival Party and a delicious dinner. The DJ Carnival Party featured unforgettable performances from DJ IZREAL and DJ HANJI.

Everyone was thrilled when the mystery guest, the co-founder of SHIB, showed up, igniting the atmosphere and elevating the excitement of the event. They all enjoyed the performances by the DJs and the chance for additional networking opportunities. It was definitely a party that will be remembered for a long time by everyone in attendance.

Overall everyone had a great time at Lead Asia Charity Carnival 2024 and four of the co-hosts, including Gate.io, were able to successfully support the SEUNGIL HOPE Foundation, which was greatly appreciated by the foundation’s leaders and supporters. Thank you to Gate.io’s wonderful co-hosts for helping to make Lead Asia Charity Carnival 2024 such a memorable event, and thank you to all event guests for making this one of the greatest Web3 parties of the year. We hope to see you all at more events this year and next year!

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

Disclaimer: This event is for professional knowledge sharing and networking purposes only. The content herein does not constitute any offer, solicitation, or recommendation of any products or services by Gate.io. The third parties mentioned herein are independent and do not fall within Gate.io‘s responsibilities, Gate.io hereby expressly disclaims any affiliation, endorsement, or recommendation towards the third parties. Any access, use or participation in this event or any game is at your own risk.



