Gate.io Empowered APAC Web3 Growth at Coinfest Asia, Engaging 2,000 Participants in the Immersive After Party

September 2nd, Indonesia – Coinfest Asia 2024 has officially ended. The conference took place in Bali, Indonesia on August 22nd and 23rd at Luna Beach Club, a spectacular venue overlooking one of Bali’s most pristine beaches. Gate.io had the opportunity to participate as an official sponsor of the event. Coinfest Asia featured two days of events and presentations from some of the top leaders in the blockchain industry. Many of the top crypto projects and exchanges had on-site booths at the conference, providing conference guests the chance to ask questions and learn more about their favorite innovators in Web3.

On-Site Booths Offered Opportunities to Connect with Guests

Gate.io’s on-site booth attracted heavy traffic from conference attendees and featured many lively conversations on many of Web3’s most important recent developments. Many of the booths at the conference, including Gate.io’s booth, provided excellent networking opportunities for those who took the time to stop and chat with others. Many visitors to Gate.io’s booth ended up leaving later with Gate.io-themed merchandise and a few new industry connections.

Lively Panels on Interesting Topics Kept Everyone Engaged

A definite highlight of the conference was the panel titled “Beyond Web2: Re-invent Brand Engagement in Web3” featuring Mai Ngo, Gate.io’s Head of Southeast Asia, as a panelist. Other panelists included James Zhang, Cofounder of Jambo, Amanda Cassatt, Founder and CEO of Serotonin, and Hosho Karasawa, Managing Director of Accenture. The panel was moderated by Felita Setiawan, Director of Coinvestasi. Panel discussion topics included the key technological barriers that traditional brands face when entering the Web3 space, the role that DAOs play in shaping the future of brand governance and customer interaction, and the language that Web3 leaders and enthusiasts use to talk about Web3.

Panelists also discussed the right way to build brand engagement in Web3, how brands can harness the power of NFTs, and the innovative approaches that Jambo and Gate.io have taken to build community engagement in Web3 and how these strategies can be adopted by Web2 brands. When asked about her participation in the panel and her thoughts on the panel topic, Mai stated.

Brand engagement and customer satisfaction are key to thriving in the competitive blockchain industry. Building a strong, engaging community is what sets up any crypto project for long term growth and success, so I am thankful I had the opportunity to speak with industry colleagues on this important panel topic.

Another important panel was the one focused on the topic “Institutions: The Big, Bad Wolf of Decentralization?” which Gate.HK, an independent associate of Gate.io participated in. Panelists discussed the benefits and drawbacks of institutional involvement in DeFi, whether the approval of Bitcoin ETFs signifies a positive step towards mainstream adoption, and other relevant subjects.

The Official After Party was the Best Party of the Year!

Perhaps the biggest event of the conference happened at the end. The Coinfest Asia 2024 Official After Party co-hosted by Gate.io and Alibaba Cloud offered something for everyone. More than 2000 people participated in the party. It was a great way for guests to relax and have fun after the two-day conference. Located at Nuanu Warehouse on the island of Bali, the After Party offered a variety of fun activities including a mini-game allowing participants to win prizes, canvas bag spray painting, and face painting. Delightful food and drinks were also offered to guests. Many guests stated that it was the best party they attended so far this year!

Gate.io would like to thank After Party Co-Host Alibaba Cloud and all the sponsors of the conference for making Coinfest Asia 2024 such a memorable event. Asia’s largest crypto festival was an impressive display of the importance of the Asia Pacific region to Web3.

Media Contact:

Elaine Wang at elaine.w@gate.io

