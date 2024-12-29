Gas South: Powering Vietnam’s Energy Growth with 24 Years of Leadership in LPG, CNG, and LNG Solutions

Gas South distinguishes itself as one of the few enterprises capable of simultaneously providing LPG, CNG, and LNG directly to consumers. Flexible, comprehensive, and customisable services, an extensive distribution network, equipment that meets both international and Vietnamese standards, and a dedicated, experienced, and highly skilled workforce distinguish the company’s offerings. Over 24 years of development, Gas South has established a reputable brand in the energy sector, supplying fuel across diverse industries, including residential, industrial, and transportation sectors, thereby earning the trust and partnership of its esteemed clientele.

Dominating the Residential LPG Market in Southern Vietnam

Gas South has consistently maintained its leading position in supplying bottled gas in Southern Vietnam through six brands: PV Gas, VT Gas, AGas, Dang Phuoc Gas, JP Gas, and Dak Gas. Consumers have recognized the company’s products as high-quality Vietnamese goods for many years.

Gas South’s extensive distribution network, spanning from Ca Mau to Nghe An, is responsible for this success. This network includes four warehouses with a total capacity of 8,100 tonnes, 17 filling stations with a total capacity of nearly 20,000 tonnes per month, over 1,300 agents and general agents, and the largest gas cylinder manufacturing plant in Vietnam, with an annual capacity of 1 million cylinders. This comprehensive supply chain enables Gas South to remain proactive and resilient in a highly competitive and volatile market.

Developing A Robust Gas-fuelled Supply Chain For Industrial Applications

In addition to residential LPG, Gas South supplies industrial products, including LPG, CNG, and LNG.

Compared to traditional fuels such as coal and oil, gas products like LPG, CNG, and LNG exhibit superior characteristics: they are cleaner, emit lower levels of pollutants, have higher thermal efficiency, and provide a stable supply at competitive prices. These attributes make them suitable for industrial production during the transition to green and clean fuels. Therefore, we anticipate that many foreign investors in Vietnam, seeking a stable and low-emission fuel source for their industrial manufacturing facilities, will favor this fuel. Global trade in LNG, in particular, plays a crucial role in ensuring energy security for numerous countries. Notably, in July 2023, Vietnam imported its first LNG shipment for electricity and industrial production.

Recognizing market trends and aiming to diversify supply sources, GasSouth has proactively installed LNG stations alongside its existing CNG/LPG infrastructure, thereby ensuring a stable and cost-optimized fuel supply for its customers.

For industrial fuel, Gas South has established a complete supply chain, allowing customers to select suitable products and services, from transportation to investment in the construction and operation of gas supply stations.

Gas South, which started its operations in 2000 with LPG products and started supplying CNG in 2009, now serves a wide range of industrial customers in the Eastern and Western provinces of Southern Vietnam. These regions include Bà Rịa Vũng Tàu, Đồng Nai, Bình Dương, Ho Chi Minh City, and Long An, focusing on industries such as building materials (steel, bricks) and electronics. Notable clients include prominent companies such as Nam Kim Steel, VinaOne Steel, TVP Steel, Sojitz Vietnam, Thach Anh Tiles, and Samsung Electronics HCMC. In accordance with its strategic plan, Gas South aims to expand its market to the Central and Northern provinces in the near future.

The sole provider of CNG for buses in Ho Chi Minh City

Beyond serving residential and industrial needs, Gas South supplies CNG fuel for transportation. With three CNG filling stations for buses, Gas South is the exclusive provider of CNG for over 500 CNG buses in Ho Chi Minh City, thereby contributing to a cleaner urban environment.

Operating under the principles of safety, quality, and efficiency, Gas South continuously enhances its product and service quality. The company places a high value on gratitude and harmony with its customers and partners through various supportive policies and unique bonding programs. Gas South extends an invitation to join in this journey toward a sustainable and energy-efficient future.

Gas South – Leading Gas Fuel Supplier in Vietnam – LPG, CNG, and LNG

