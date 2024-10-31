Garment Bags for Travel: What You Need to Consider

Whether traveling for business or to a special event, there are times when packing a formal outfit such as a suit or dress may be essential. Unfortunately, there are several pitfalls that can plague your plans. For one, folding these wardrobe items to fit into a regular suitcase can lead to unwanted creases or wrinkles. Moreover, while an iron may be available in your hotel room, there’s never a guarantee — and, in some cases, ironing your items may not be recommended.

This is where having a proper garment bag can be a lifesaver. What’s more, in recent years, this classic item has been reimagined, giving travelers a variety of options.

How Garment Bags Work and What They’re Good For

When it comes to garment bags, the core idea is that the clothing inside can lay flat with as few folds as possible. Additionally, in most cases, these items can remain on a hanger to further help them keep their shape. The bag itself will also help prevent garments from getting damaged or dirty while in transit.

A basic garment bag is long, with the zipper usually running down the middle. This will allow travelers to lay their hanged items flat before zipping the flaps up to cover the garments. Then, the packed bag can either be hung in its full-length form or often folded in half for easier transport.

The Downsides of Traditional Garment Bags

Although the design of basic garment bags helps protect the items inside, the size of the bag in certain situations can still make it difficult to travel with. Even when folded, garment bags can still be relatively large. Additionally, some travelers may find them awkward to carry.

Another consideration is that bringing a garment bag onto a plane may use up your carry-on bag allotment. While discretion between whether such bags are carry-ons or personal items may vary by airline — even in the latter case, travelers might then have to resort to storing their garment bag under their seat. Since garment bags are typically only used to carry a few items, those hoping to travel without checking a bag may need to make sacrifices if they plan to use a traditional garment bag.

Garment bag pricing

Given how simple a basic garment bag can be, consumers can find functional bags for less than $20 in some cases. Meanwhile, premium offerings from brands such as Away, Tumi, and others offer high-end garment bags in the $150 to $200 range. Beyond branding itself, some differences between bags in these price ranges may include the types of materials used, additional features (such as extra storage compartments), and more.

Hybrid Garment/duffle Bags and Pricing

In recent years, a few companies have sought to reinvent the garment bag concept. The result is a garment-duffle bag hybrid, allowing travelers to utilize a single bag for all their (or at least most) of their packing needs.

Two popular examples of this trend come from Halfday and Moderne Gentleman. Halfday’s original garment duffle has a 45L capacity while a 40L model is also available. As for Moderne Gentlemen travel duffle, it measures 22″ x 12″ x 9″ — meaning that it fits most airline carry-on dimension requirements.

In terms of pricing, Halfday’s garment duffles start at $98 while a premium edition retails for $158. Currently, Moderne Gentlemen’s travel duffle bag lists a retail price of $150, but has been spotted on sale for as low as $99.

How hybrid garment duffle bags work

With both the Halfday and Moderne Gentlemen bags, the bottom can be unzipped to reveal a garment bag area. Then, this section can be zipped up, keeping formal items protected. Essentially, this design enables travelers to lay formal items flat on the bottom of the bag and place additional items on top.

Notably, aside from that commonality, the designs of these two models have some key differences. Halfday’s garment duffle features a continuous zipper that runs the entire perimeter of the bag. This results in the ability for travelers to unzip part of the bag in order to access the bag’s interior — but unzipping too far could also cause items to fall out. The Halfday garment duffle also has two interior shoe bags, which make up the two ends of the bag.

As for the Moderne Gentleman bag, it has three separate zipper sections. This includes a flat zippered flap on the top. However, one quirk of the bag’s design is that the zippers on the sides don’t fully meet. Instead, a clip on one zipper can be attached to the other to lock them in place. Nevertheless, a small gap exists between each side and the top flap. The Moderne Gentleman bag also has a dedicated shoe area, which is accessed from a zippered pouch on the exterior, but allows the shoes to have their own covered area inside of the bag.

Pros and cons of hybrid garment duffles

The most obvious pro of these hybrid bags is that they negate the need for travelers to have a garment bag in addition to a separate piece of luggage. Similarly, these types of bags could be a solution for those who don’t want to have to check a bag when flying but still want to keep their formal attire in good shape.

At the same time, some hybrid garment duffle bags may technically be too large to comply with airline carry-on limits. Because of this, flyers are advised to check their carrier’s rules. Meanwhile, although smaller hybrid bags do fit most airlines’ regulations, those who wear larger suits may find that these smaller bags cannot accommodate their items.

The bottom line

For those traveling with formal wear or similar items, using a garment bag is essential for keeping clothes as pristine as possible. Although traditional garment bags can still work wonders in many situations, new hybrid garment duffles are an increasingly popular option for travelers looking for more flexibility.