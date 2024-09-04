Gamster Kicks Off Seed Sale to Support Cutting-Edge AI-Powered P2E Game

A new gaming platform that’s blending blockchain tech and AI to deliver P2E games has just kicked off its official seed sale. Investors are already securing their spots to grab $GOIN before the crypto bull ride begins. This opportunity is not to be missed. It’s a unique chance to potentially see some serious capital growth but also be part of a groundbreaking blockchain project.

Gamster Explained

Gamster is bringing something fresh to the P2E world with a platform that combines engaging AI-enhanced gameplay, digital asset ownership, and excellent earning potential. It moves beyond traditional, repetitive P2E environments by using artificial intelligence to offer realistic and dynamic settings. Players work together to escape a ghost-filled haunted house and earn $GOIN for successful missions. Plus, the game features in-game trading and NFT minting with real-world value, boosting both the fun and earning potential. The platform utilizes the recently launched Coinbase’s Layer 2 Base blockchain technology for a seamless and efficient experience.

Gamster’s Core Utility Token: $GOIN

$GOIN is the utility token underpinning the Gamster ecosystem. It incorporates a deflationary burning mechanism to manage supply and stabilize the token’s price. With a fixed supply of 1 billion, $GOIN provides an inflation hedge and incentivizes savings, creating digital scarcity that drives demand and enhances the token’s value. Users also have the option to hold and stake $GOIN for further financial gains.

Everything You Need to Know About the Seed Sale

Gamster’s $GOIN seed sale is a limited-time chance to get in on something big, starting September 3, 2024, and running until September 15, 2024. With just 50 million tokens up for grabs at a sweet deal of $0.03 each, it’s important to grab your spot early. The funds will go towards product development, marketing, and expanding the team. This sale represents just 5% of the total supply, with Private A and Private B sales coming in later at 6% and 8% respectively, likely higher rates. Check out Gamster’s website for all the details on tokenomics.

Gamster Vision and Road Map

Gamster has big plans ahead! The MVP product launch is set for Q4 2024. Q3 has focused on building the community, creating smart contracts, and development work. In Q4, the rollout will include a referral program, wallet interactions, and a staking mechanism. Looking into 2025, the roadmap includes the Beta release, new strategic partnerships, ecosystem development, cloud infrastructure setup, game optimization, enhanced features, AI-generated levels, and a full game launch with mobile support. Each phase is designed to boost the Gamster project, expand the user base, and keep $GOIN rising. Stay updated by joining the Gamster community on Telegram, Discord, and Twitter!

How To Participate

Getting involved in the project is easy since it is still in its early stages and wallets haven’t been integrated yet. To get started, visit the project’s website and review the whitepaper to gain a better understanding of the project. After that, send an email to the team at sales@gamster.io. You can expect to receive a response within an hour or slightly more, providing you with all the necessary details and instructions for participation.