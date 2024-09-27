Gainskills Nextgen Manufacturing Excellence Confex and Awards 2024 – Mumbai Chapter

Developing strategies for creating Intelligent, Sustainable & Future ready Manufacturing processes.

The Digital India’s Manufacturing Confex & Awards 2024

The current industrial landscape is witnessing a paradigm shift, propelled by the aftermath of the pandemic and the imminent arrival of Industry 5.0. Businesses worldwide are actively adapting to these seismic changes in technology and market conditions, strategically positioning themselves to respond to emerging trends. A pivotal aspect of this transformation is the construction of smart manufacturing processes, integrating innovative strategies and leveraging advanced technologies like IoT (Internet of Things), RPA (Robotic Process Automation), AI (Artificial Intelligence), and ML (Machine Learning). These technologies are poised to revolutionize traditional industrial practices, offering unprecedented opportunities for organizations that embrace them proactively. However, the journey towards Industry 5.0 is not without its challenges. Companies grapple with the need to modernize their infrastructure, both physical and digital, to support these cutting-edge technologies effectively. They also face the task of bridging skill gaps, fostering robust innovation ecosystems, ensuring stringent data security and privacy measures, and navigating regulatory frameworks that promote technological innovation while safeguarding consumer interests. In this dynamic landscape, the essence of smart and agile manufacturing processes cannot be overstated. It is crucial for businesses to swiftly adapt and implement these strategies to capitalize on the digital manufacturing revolution fully. By unlocking the true potential of digital technologies, organizations can enhance their competitiveness, drive innovation, and create sustainable growth trajectories in an increasingly tech-driven global economy. The Digital India’s Manufacturing Confex & Awards 2024 is a unique platform for manufacturers to gather and learn from industry leaders’ best practices and success stories. Senior executives and experts will share insights, strategies, and examples, empowering attendees to navigate the evolving digital landscape effectively. This confex aims to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation, driving growth and excellence in India’s manufacturing sector amidst the digital revolution.

Who should attend?

Designation (Only from manufacturing industry CXO’s Head VP Directors GM)

Chief Manufacturing Officer

Chief Technology Officer

Chief Information Officer

Chief Supply Chain Officer

Chief Operation Officer- Manufacturing only

Chief Sustainability Officer

Vice President of Manufacturing

Director of Operations

Plant Manager

Plant head

Head of Manufacturing

Head of Operations

Vice President of Supply Chain

Director of Manufacturing Excellence

Head of Sustainability

Director of Quality Assurance

Vice President of Engineering

Head of Global Manufacturing Operations

Head of Automation and Robotics

Vice President of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS)

Vice President of Plant Management

Vice President of Sustainability

VP- IT- manufacturing

Head IT – Manufacturing

Chief Digital Transformation officer

Chief Transformation Officer

Vice President – Digital Transformation

Director – Digital Transformation

Chief Quality Officer (CQO)

Executive Vice President (EVP) of Manufacturing

Vice President (VP) of Operations

Vice President (VP) of Supply Chain

Vice President (VP) of Production

Vice President (VP) of Engineering

Vice President (VP) of Quality Assurance

Head of Supply Chain Management

Head of Quality Control

Head of Production

Head of Engineering

Head of Maintenance

General Manager (GM) of Manufacturing

General Manager (GM) of Operations

General Manager (GM) of Supply Chain

General Manager (GM) of Production

Director of Manufacturing

Director of Supply Chain

Director of Engineering

Director of QA & QC

Chief Plant Officer (CPO)

Chief Logistics Officer (CLO)

Vice President of Warehousing

Vice President of Sourcing

Director of Sourcing

Why Should You Attend?