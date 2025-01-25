From the Library to the Courtroom: My Journey to Building a Law Firm

Starting my own law firm wasn’t glamorous. I didn’t have a mentor, a big budget, or even a clear plan. What I did have were empty fridge shelves, a small office in Koreatown, and the drive to make things work no matter what. Some days I didn’t know how I’d keep the lights on, but I kept showing up, learning, and doing whatever it took to get through. Those early struggles weren’t just challenges—they were the experiences that taught me how to fight, adapt, and eventually thrive.

My first real opportunity came through a friend who introduced me to a client. He was leasing a Masonic building and had a pile of legal issues. I didn’t know much about what I was doing, but I wasn’t about to turn the work down. I charged him $65 an hour, which felt like a lot to me at the time. Looking back, it’s almost embarrassing how much I undervalued myself, but when you’re just starting out, you take what you can get.

That case threw me into the deep end. I found myself handling things like a writ of mandate, defending the client in various lawsuits, and even filing a petition to the California Supreme Court. I was learning by doing, figuring it out as I went along. It wasn’t always pretty, but it worked.

Then came my first deposition—a moment I’ll never forget because of how embarrassed I was at the time. I was absolutely terrified. I felt completely out of my depth. So, in a moment of desperation, I asked my brother to come with me and pretend to be my paralegal. Now, let me paint the picture: my brother does not look like a paralegal. He’s covered in tattoos, and if we’re being honest, he looked more like someone who might need a lawyer than someone working for one. But at the time, I didn’t care. I just needed someone—anyone—to sit beside me and make me feel like I wasn’t completely alone. He didn’t even know what a deposition was, but I told him to just sit there, nod, and look serious. Looking back, it’s hilarious, but in that moment, I was embarrassed and scared out of my mind. It’s a reminder of something I’ve always believed: you don’t wait until you feel ready—you just force yourself to do the thing, no matter how afraid you are.

To make ends meet, I also took on legal temp work and document review gigs. I didn’t have the luxury of a mentor, so I had to teach myself. I discovered something called the Rutter Guide, which I couldn’t afford to buy, so I’d go to the Los Angeles library and read it cover to cover. I’d sit there for hours until I understood everything. I wanted an edge. I wanted to know more than anyone I was up against.

When I finally saved up a little money, I found something that changed the game for me: judges’ tentative rulings. I couldn’t believe my luck when I realized some judges posted their tentative decisions the day before motion calendars. I made it my mission to read as many as I could. I researched which judges were the most respected and started studying their rulings weekly. Over time, I created a Word document with my favorite rulings and reviewed them regularly. This wasn’t just preparation—it was a way for me to build confidence in my abilities. By the time I had a library of knowledge, I felt like I’d finally found my footing.

Over the years, I’ve had some incredible highs and heartbreaking lows in this career. I’ve dealt with lawyers who screamed at me, trying to intimidate me into backing down. I’ve faced manipulative attorneys who offered to hire me, clearly trying to sway me into settling cases in their favor—something I never did. I’ve had sleepless nights worrying about my clients, only to wake up and fight even harder for them.

I’ve also experienced tragedies that few lawyers ever talk about. One client committed suicide, leaving a devastating hole in the lives of everyone who knew them. Another client died in a freak accident shortly after a settlement, something I still think about to this day. I’ve even had a client pass away from a heart attack, and we didn’t find out until we stumbled across their obituary in a Google search. These moments remind me that behind every case is a real person with a story and a family. I’ve seen it all, and those experiences have shaped not just the kind of lawyer I am, but the kind of person I strive to be.

Today, I’ve been practicing law for 19 years, and I focus entirely on personal injury cases. Over the years, I’ve handled more than 1,000 cases, ranging from car accidents to catastrophic injuries. My team and I fight to make sure our clients get the justice and compensation they deserve, whether it’s negotiating with stubborn insurance companies or taking a case to trial when necessary.

Helping people who’ve been through some of the hardest moments of their lives is what drives me. I understand what it’s like to face tough times, and I bring that empathy and determination into every case I take on. For me, it’s not just about winning—it’s about helping clients turn setbacks into comebacks.

For anyone thinking about starting their own business, especially in a competitive field like law, the beginning isn’t going to be smooth. It’s going to test you. But those struggles—those nights worrying about how to pay the bills or wondering if you’re in over your head—are what shape you. They teach you how to grind, how to get creative, and how to keep pushing forward even when the odds aren’t in your favor.

Looking back, I wouldn’t change a thing. Those early struggles taught me to appreciate the wins—big and small—and reminded me why I chose this path in the first place.