From Social Media Sensation to Music Mogul: Balticceo’s Bold Move into the Record Label Business:

In a groundbreaking move that’s set to shake up both the social media and music industries, Lithuanian influencer sensation Balticceo, also known as Daniel Sasnauskas, is gearing up to launch his own independent record label in the UK in late 2025. This ambitious venture marks a significant milestone, as Balticceo becomes one of the first social media influencers to expand into the music industry in such a bold fashion.

A Digital Trailblazer:

Balticceo has already made waves in the digital world, surpassing renowned author Yuval Noah Harari as Lithuania’s most followed celebrity on Instagram4. With his captivating content and innovative approach to digital creation, Sasnauskas has built a devoted fan base that hangs on his every post.

“Social media has transformed the way we discover, promote, and consume music,” Balticceo explains. “I’m excited to bridge the gap between digital influence and musical talent, creating opportunities for artists to reach global audiences in ways that were previously unimaginable.”

Breaking New Ground:

What sets Balticceo’s venture apart is not just his influencer background, but also his commitment to independence. In a move that’s turning heads in the industry, Sasnauskas plans to launch his label without external funding, relying instead on his entrepreneurial savvy and the power of his digital presence.

“Starting a record label requires determination, organization, and a strong music industry network,” Balticceo notes. “But it also demands innovation and a willingness to challenge the status quo. That’s what I bring to the table.”

A New Era of Music Discovery:

Balticceo’s label aims to leverage the power of social media to revolutionize how new artists are discovered and promoted. By combining his massive online following with traditional label services, he plans to create a unique platform for emerging talent.

“In the past, discovering new music was often limited to traditional media outlets,” Sasnauskas points out. “Now, we have the opportunity to showcase incredible talents to a global audience without relying solely on traditional gatekeepers.”

The Balticceo Advantage:

With his background in social media and his successful jewelry company, Dripgods, Balticceo brings a fresh perspective to the music industry. His label plans to offer artists not just recording and distribution services, but also guidance on building their personal brands and engaging with fans online.

“Today’s artists need more than just great music,” Balticceo asserts. “They need a strong online presence and the ability to connect directly with their audience. That’s where our label will truly shine.”

As Balticceo prepares to make his mark on the music industry, he invites fans and aspiring artists alike to join him on this exciting journey. Follow @balticceo on Instagram to stay updated on the latest developments and be among the first to hear about opportunities with the new label.

For those looking to tap into the mindset that’s driving this innovative venture, Balticceo’s book, “Hyper Success Unleashed,” is available now on Amazon. It offers insights into the strategies and philosophies that have propelled Daniel Sasnauskas from social media star to budding music industry mogul.

The music industry is on the cusp of a new era, and Balticceo is poised to lead the charge. As he puts it, “We’re not just starting a record label. We’re redefining what a record label can be in the digital age.”

Stay tuned for more updates as this Lithuanian trailblazer prepares to make his mark on the UK music scene in 2025. The revolution will be digitized – and Balticceo will be at the forefront.