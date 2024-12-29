From Raw Steel to Raw Style: How a 60-Year-Old Manufacturer Reinvented Itself

For over six decades, Herndon & Merry was the gold standard in high-quality American metal manufacturing. However, in a constantly evolving world, even the most historic companies must adapt to stay relevant. Embracing change, they decided to pivot and harness decades of experience to conquer a new frontier: custom drapery hardware, and so IronRods was born.

This transformation was far more than just a rebranding. It was a comprehensive reinvention—a daring plunge into e-commerce and digital marketing that demanded advanced technical skills and unwavering focus on delivering an exceptional user experience.

“For us, this wasn’t about abandoning our roots; it was about building upon them. We’ve taken the same dedication to craftsmanship that defined Herndon & Merry for decades and infused it with the power of modern technology. We’re not just making drapery rods; we’re crafting personalized experiences.” – Keith Merry, V.P. IronRodsThe Challenge: Bridging the Gap Between Tradition and Technology

The biggest hurdle? Systemizing and automating the creation of custom drapery rods. We’re not talking about your typical online shopping site. Every window and every drapery rods is unique. IronRods needed to find a way to translate these individual needs into a seamless, efficient ordering and manufacturing process.

This presented a unique set of challenges:

Capturing Complex Design Information: How could they accurately capture the complex details of each customer’s vision – window dimensions, mounting options, desired finishes, hardware styles, and more?

Innovation Through Technology

To overcome these challenges, Iron Rods embarked on a three-year odyssey, developing a custom website built on the robust Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento) platform. This wasn’t just about slapping an online storefront together. They had to create a sophisticated system that:

Leveraged Highly Configurable Products: Magento’s configurable product feature allowed them to create a vast array of options for customers to choose from, while maintaining control over available combinations and ensuring compatibility.

Advanced Technologies and Techniques

IronRods’ venture into e-commerce was like an adventurous climb, each step revealing new vistas of opportunity and innovation. The Magento/Adobe Commerce platform proved to be the sturdy foundation they needed to build their digital dream on. Its flexibility and extensive features allowed them to tailor the online experience to fit their unique needs.

Tech Stack and Integration

The foundation of their digital transformation was built upon a carefully selected tech stack. Central to this was the Magento/Adobe Commerce platform, renowned for its flexibility and scalability. They integrated several key technologies to enhance their website’s functionality:

Magento/Adobe Commerce: Provided the backbone for their e-commerce site, offering robust product management and checkout capabilities.

Beyond the Technology: Customer Experience

The technology was just one piece of the puzzle. IronRods also focused on creating an exceptional customer experience. Thier comprehensive approach ensured that customers felt valued and supported throughout their journey:

Intuitive User Interface: The website was designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, making it easy for customers to navigate and explore their options.

A Legacy of Quality, Reimagined

This pivot is a testament to the power of innovation and the importance of adapting to changing market demands. By embracing technology and focusing on the customer experience, they’ve successfully transitioned from a traditional manufacturer to a leading provider of custom drapery solutions. Their journey highlights the incredible potential of combining heritage craftsmanship with cutting-edge digital strategies.

Key Takeaways:

Adaptability is Essential: IronRods demonstrated that even a historic manufacturer can thrive in the digital age by embracing change and modern technology.

Reflecting on their journey, it’s clear that IronRods’ transformation was not just about technology but about embracing a culture of continuous improvement and innovation. This adventure has preserved their legacy while setting them on a path to future success, one custom drapery rod at a time.

IronRods’ story proves that with vision and innovation, even the most established businesses can forge a bright new future