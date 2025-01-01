From Meme to Reality – Crypto Project Pioneers Innovative Real-Life Dog Rescue And Community Ownership

Over the last year, endless scams, pump-and-dump schemes, and business failures have dominated the crypto news cycle. However, a new blockchain project with a canine twist has tried to combat this with a heartwarming story that combines cutting-edge technology with old-fashioned dog rescue.

A community-driven project called Long, launched in November 2024, has built a community around a borzoi with a long nose, a play on the idea of being “long” in a financial market. Since its inception, it has donated £4,500 to a dog rescue charity in Thailand and pledged a further £50,000 in 2025. Yet, the community is now taking this plan further by creating a community fund that will ‘own’ and rescue a real-life dog named “Long”.

Dylan, a UK-based tax consultant and self-professed dog lover, is at the heart of this adoption and will serve as Long’s physical caretaker. Already sharing his home office with three French Bulldogs, Dylan jumped at the chance to add a Borzoi to his pack when he heard that a crypto community was looking to rehome one.

Dylan said, “It’s a unique and exciting opportunity to combine two passions. It’s a win-win for me. I will have gained a new member of the family.”

Borzois are a rare and desirable breed that can cost upwards of £4,000. However, the community will fund the entire adoption and rehoming process and all vet and care bills for the dog’s life. Dylan highlighted that although “the crypto world is typically misunderstood, to think that there are people out there who are willing to pay for me to love and care for this new dog is a strange concept, but I’m all for it!”

The community aspect is a big part of this story, with crypto holders able to contribute to the dog’s life by donating using digital currency. The group can then vote on more extravagant activities or purchases for the dog to enjoy, with the entire process shared through social media with the community. The goal is for the entire community to enjoy the life of this dog and feel connected beyond their monetary donation.

This initiative aims to set a new standard for blockchain projects that seek to make tangible, positive impacts in the real world and unite a crypto community behind an often underfunded sector. Whether Long ends up with a diamond-studded collar or simply enjoys extra belly rubs, this project could genuinely revolutionise community dog rescue.