From Ink and Paper To Digital Technologies: CEO of Biometric Solutions Danny Thakkar on the Transformation of Fingerprinting Solutions

Dating back to ancient Babylon and China, the evolution of fingerprinting has culminated in next-generation biometric solutions capable of digitally matching over 20 million fingerprints per second. Modern technologies have come a long way from the days when Babylonians pressed their fingertips into clay to seal agreements. The concept of ink fingerprinting for criminal investigations was first introduced to Scotland Yard in the late 19th century. Within a year, crimes once deemed unsolvable began to be resolved using this groundbreaking method. Today, biometric background checks have become an integral part of ensuring public safety. The FBI has credited a significant portion of its success in apprehending terrorists and preventing crimes to its extensive fingerprint database that contains over 161 million biometric records, including fingerprints from approximately 73,000 known and suspected terrorists, as well as millions of individuals with prior criminal convictions.

Some of the most iconic examples is the timely arrest of Ahmed Ressam, Al-Qaeda member known as the “Millennium Bomber”, who attempted to enter the United States with explosives intended for an attack on Los Angeles International Airport. His prompt identification facilitated by fingerprint records has saved thousands of lives. By leveraging the biometric database, authorities can rapidly identify suspects, link individuals to crime scenes, and uncover hidden networks of criminal activity. Furthermore, the fingerprinting applications have expanded beyond law enforcement and the criminal justice system to include pre-employment screenings in sensitive industries such as healthcare and education, government security clearance, as well as immigration and border control. The methods have also undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from ink and paper to advanced, next-generation smart technologies.

To shed light on the intricate aspects of high-tech innovations in digital background checks and their impact on society, we interviewed Danny Thakkar, the CEO of Biometric Solutions, a company specializing in LiveScan fingerprinting technologies. These solutions are tailored to meet the needs of law enforcement agencies, businesses of all sizes, educational institutions, NGOs, firearm manufacturers, and defence organizations. With over 20 years of experience in the biometric industry, Thakkar has successfully led multiple biometric companies, secured contracts worth over $1,000,000 and established partnerships with more than 1,000 network locations across the United States. Certified by the FBI, Biometric Solutions’ products are widely used by U.S. federal and state law enforcement agencies, the military, corporations, educational institutions, licensing boards, and immigration services. In our discussion, we asked Thakkar to share his insights on the most acute industry challenges, the evolution of fingerprinting technologies, the latest features of emerging solutions, and their broader implications in today’s social landscape.

“One of the biggest challenges in our sector is navigating the multitude of differences and unique nuances we must address to ensure our software meets industry requirements across the United States,” shares Thakkar. “There are 50 states and over 300 to 400 departments, each with its own policies, amendments, and prerequisites that we need to understand and incorporate into our solutions. On top of that, every business and organization we work with has its own specific demands, making it essential for us to conduct thorough interviews with clients to identify their unique needs.” He continues: “The most significant challenge our company has faced, however, occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our core fingerprinting technology relied entirely on touch-based systems, which became unfeasible during the outbreak of a highly contagious virus. This created a serious issue not only for our company but also for law enforcement agencies and other institutions that depend on fingerprinting to operate effectively, perform security checks, conduct criminal investigations, and verify identities.”

“That’s where we saw an opportunity to innovate—embracing the challenge and turning it into a sustainable solution,” explains Thakkar. “We quickly pivoted and developed a new product line: the LiveScan Solution, an electronic fingerprinting system that digitally captures fingerprints and other biometric data. Unlike traditional ink-and-paper methods, LiveScan uses optical or capacitive sensors to scan fingerprints, converting them into high-quality digital images. These images can be stored, transmitted, and matched against databases for verification and background checks. He adds: “This wasn’t just a minor adjustment—it was a complete transformation of our business model. We shifted from traditional services to mobile and flexible fingerprinting technologies that upheld safety protocols while still delivering essential biometric services. Moreover, LiveScan opened up new opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs, enabling them to establish their own fingerprinting service businesses. This had a significant impact during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing an alternative source of income at a time when many were struggling to adapt to the changing economic landscape.”

New digital biometric solutions, such as LiveScan, have completely transformed the fingerprinting sector by enabling federal and state agencies to perform electronic background checks instantly. Traditional ink-and-paper procedures often took weeks, were prone to errors, and carried the risk of documents being lost or damaged. In contrast, Thakkar’s solution allows fingerprints to be captured electronically, with results delivered within minutes. It boasts an exceptionally low rejection rate and ensures unprecedented accuracy. Currently, Biometric Solutions supports over 20 different fingerprint scanners available on the market, each tailored to meet specific state requirements and organizational needs. LiveScan has streamlined the process of capturing and transmitting biometric data to state and federal databases, including the FBI’s Next Generation Identification (NGI) system. This technology enables immediate identification, warrant detection, and risk assessment, significantly enhancing public safety during routine traffic stops, arrests, and border security checks. It also facilitates fast and accurate background checks in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and transportation.

Thakkar attributes his success at Biometric Solutions to his passion for developing impactful high-tech software and the inspiration he gained while designing a biometric system for Yerwada Jail, India’s second-largest prison, during his post-graduate trip. “The only way to do great work is to love what you do”, he quotes referring to Steve Jobs, an iconic American businessman, inventor, and Apple co-founder. “That’s the advice I have always followed, which led me to founding Biometric Solutions, along with the commitment to continuous learning, the love for solving creative challenges, and the desire to develop solutions that are not only innovative but also have a positive impact on many people”, shares Thakkar. Today, Biometric Solutions stands as a leading authority in the US digital fingerprinting industry.