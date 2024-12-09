From Fashion to Construction Industry: Ksenia Zagorskaya Creates Innovative Solutions That Work 

A business analyst reveals the principles necessary to avoid the pitfalls of digital transformation.

The role of digital transformation has changed in recent years, both due to technological advancements and external factors. According to recent data, 91% of all businesses across industries are engaging in some form of digital activities, with 40% implementing advanced digital projects — and these numbers are expected to grow. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, digital transformation was often optional or experimental for many businesses. Since then, the demand for digitalization of company operations, services, or interactions has become essential. However, digital transformation is not without its pitfalls and risks, particularly in industries considered conservative and heavily reliant on traditional operations and client interactions.

Ksenia Zagorskaya, a business analyst who has made significant contributions to digital transformation across industries, from retail to construction, shares her insights on the current state of digital transformation and its growing role in the economy. Her work demonstrates the power of tailored, innovative solutions in addressing industry-specific challenges and driving sustainable growth.

One of the biggest challenges in digital transformation is adapting solutions to the unique needs of a particular industry. While the principles of data-driven decision-making or digital document exchange may seem universal, successful implementation requires careful consideration of industry-specific details. Ksenia Zagorskaya’s contribution to the retail sector exemplifies how digital solutions can be tailored to transform operations and improve outcomes for businesses.

During her tenure as Chief Executive at the Russian fashion atelier Vash Razmer, Ksenia implemented a managerial dashboard to streamline operations by enabling real-time data collection, generating financial reports, and tracking order processing. This tool provided managers and executives with actionable insights, improving decision-making and operational efficiency. The success of this dashboard highlights the importance of designing digital solutions that integrate seamlessly with a company’s operations. The potential of the managerial dashboard was not limited to a particular company or even a particular industry. With certain modifications, the solution was adopted by a transportation company NizhNovTrans and provided it with the benefits of improved analytics and data-driven decision-making. This is a vivid illustration of the impact the products developed by Ksenia Zagorskaya make in the industry, revealing the new opportunities across several seemingly different fields.

In addition to optimizing internal processes, Ksenia extended her innovations to improve client interactions. She launched an online repairs and alterations service, which offered customers the convenience of arranging fittings and alterations remotely. This service, unique in the bespoke clothing market, not only enhanced customer satisfaction but also led to measurable profit growth for the company. The pioneering solution demonstrated the way to apply digitalization to a particular type of service, which other companies are yet to explore.

“The siloing of departments or focusing on isolated aspects of operations is a common mistake in digital transformation,” says Ksenia. “For a business to grow sustainably, digital solutions must address the company as a whole.” This systems-based approach ensures that digital transformation initiatives are not only effective but also adaptable to the evolving needs of the business.

While digital transformation has become commonplace in many industries, some sectors — such as construction — have been slower to adopt new technologies. Recognizing this gap, Ksenia made a significant contribution by developing a unique software solution for construction companies, namely The Tres Hilos, a telematics platform designed to optimize fleet management and operations..

The innovative core of Tres Hilos lies in its ability to collect real-time data from IoT sensors attached to key components of construction vehicles. This data is processed through a cloud-based system, providing actionable insights for monitoring fleet performance, optimizing resource allocation, and improving decision-making. Tres Hilos stands apart from traditional telematics systems due to its unique combination of features, including real-time fuel monitoring, vehicle behavior tracking, and maintenance management integration—all of which work together to reduce operating costs and increase efficiency.The framework, protected by a copyright as an original software solution, reveals a potential for transforming the construction industry through better management and control, using resources in an optimal way and improved decision-making. The system has already been implemented by several companies, such as the construction company – the major contractor of Moscow and a company operating in the field of freight transportation, allowing them to increase their profits thanks to lowering operational costs.

“Digital transformation in construction requires more than just automating existing processes,” explains Ksenia. “It demands tools that can adapt to the specific challenges of the industry, such as managing heavy equipment fleets effectively.” Early adopters of Tres Hilos have reported tangible benefits, including faster decision-making, better utilization of resources, and reduced operational expenses.

This project also exemplifies the importance of flexibility in digital solutions. By combining innovative technologies with industry-specific knowledge, Ksenia has created a platform that not only addresses current inefficiencies but is also scalable for future demands.

The two contributions described above — developing software for retail companies which became the basis for the Vash Razmer digital transformation, and later developing software for the Tres Hilos telematic platform — highlight a key principle of successful digital transformation: the need to approach it as a systemic process rather than a collection of isolated improvements. Whether designing tools for retail businesses or optimizing operations in construction, Ksenia Zagorskaya has consistently demonstrated how industry-specific innovations can lead to measurable benefits for businesses and their clients.

Her work illustrates the growing importance of digital transformation in enabling companies to adapt to rapidly changing environments, optimize their operations, and achieve sustainable growth. As more industries embrace digital tools, Ksenia’s experience provides a valuable blueprint for avoiding common pitfalls and making transformation efforts truly impactful.