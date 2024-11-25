From Dentistry to Esports: Arshiya Faraghat’s Bold Journey to Gaming Greatness

Entrepreneur Arshiya Faraghat breaks barriers for women in gaming, leading Pixel Perfect, and inspiring the next generation of esports talent.”

In an inspiring conversation with Arshiya Faraghat, better known as “Archie” in the gaming community, we explored her fascinating journey from dentistry to becoming a leading figure in the esports and gaming industry. Her story is one of passion, perseverance, and a commitment to breaking barriers, particularly for women in gaming.

See Interview: https://youtu.be/6mHG8IMAW6g

A Bold Career Shift: From Dentistry to Gaming

Arshiya’s path into gaming was anything but conventional. “I studied dentistry for seven long years, and once it ended, I said, ‘Nah, it’s not for me.’ I decided I wanted to be a gamer,” she recounted. This drastic shift in career left her parents concerned, as they saw it as a sudden departure from a stable profession. However, Arshiya’s passion for gaming fueled her determination to make it work.

She began streaming on Twitch, a popular platform for gamers, where she played League of Legends. “It’s not just a game for me. I played it for many years, and it’s how I met my husband,” she revealed, adding a personal touch to her gaming journey. Streaming became more than a hobby; it became a viable career. “Eventually, it started paying my bills, just like any regular job would, which was amazing for me,” she said.

Founding Pixel Perfect: A Dream Realized

As Arshiya gained more experience in the gaming industry, she transitioned from streaming to becoming a broadcast talent, hosting events such as Comic Con and the Dubai Police Esports Tournament. Her growth in the industry ultimately led her to co-found Pixel Perfect, a startup focused on in-game marketing and influencer management.

“We work on marketing campaigns within games like Fortnite, creating custom maps and in-game experiences that are tailored to products. For example, we can design a map around a perfume brand, with ads and quests that give players discount codes,” she explained. The company also manages influencers for gaming events, providing hosts, casters, and analysts.

Her success with Pixel Perfect is a testament to her drive and entrepreneurial spirit. “Everyone in the company is an industry expert. We know everything there is to know about gaming, esports, and marketing, and we decided to go for it ourselves,” she said.

Breaking Barriers: Women in Gaming

While Arshiya’s career is thriving, she highlighted the ongoing challenges facing women in gaming, particularly in the Middle East. “There’s still a stigma around gaming here, and even more so around women in gaming. Some brands still don’t want to involve women in their campaigns, believing it’s not a place for them,” she noted.

Arshiya is passionate about changing these perceptions. She spoke about professional female gamers like Mary from Bahrain, who has made waves in Valorant, a popular esports game. “She started at 16 and was winning global competitions. Why can’t women compete against men in esports? The only reason is that women weren’t encouraged to game for a long time,” she said.

While Arshiya supports all-female tournaments as a way to foster growth and confidence among women in esports, she believes that as more women enter the scene, the need for gender-segregated competitions will fade. “Once women have the same opportunities as men, there won’t be a need to separate genders in esports,” she explained.

Teaching and Mentoring the Next Generation

In addition to running Pixel Perfect and breaking barriers in gaming, Arshiya also dedicates time to teaching the next generation of gamers. She works with schools, offering seminars and workshops on the various career paths available in esports. “There’s so much more to gaming than just playing or streaming. There’s game development, design, broadcasting—so many opportunities that young people don’t realize,” she said.

Her involvement in these programs is part of a broader mission to educate and inspire young gamers. “Next week, I have a seminar with a school in Dubai. I’m excited to teach students about esports and help them understand that gaming can be a serious career path,” she shared.

Balancing Motherhood and Gaming

Despite her many professional commitments, Arshiya is also a new mom, a role she has integrated into her gaming career. “I was streaming just one month after giving birth. I brought my newborn on stream and said, ‘Okay, we’re doing this,’” she laughed, demonstrating her dedication to staying connected to the gaming world even during a life-changing moment.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Gaming and Web3

As the conversation wrapped up, Arshiya touched on the future of gaming, particularly in relation to Web3 and blockchain technologies. “Gaming and Web3 are not going to be separate things anymore; they’re going to merge. That’s the future,” she said. Arshiya hopes to continue educating the gaming community about the potential of Web3, stating, “Knowledge is power, and we need to share that knowledge with the community.”

Conclusion

Arshiya Faraghat’s journey from dentistry to esports is a story of courage, passion, and breaking barriers. Through her work with Pixel Perfect, her advocacy for women in gaming, and her role as a mentor to the next generation, Arshiya is making a lasting impact on the gaming industry. As she continues to challenge the status quo and push for greater inclusivity, Arshiya remains a powerful voice in the evolving world of esports and gaming.