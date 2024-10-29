From Code to Leadership: How Lesia Yanytska Is Redefining Product Innovation in Manufacturing

Children following their parents’ footsteps is normal for many families—entering the same profession within generations. Whether it’s business, law, or medicine, the influence parents have on their children heavily affects their future.

But Lesia Yanytska begs to differ.

For her, carving her path is the only way to go—away from her parents’ influence.

Lesia’s determination to break tradition led her to venture into technology and product management, which is far from medicine and engineering, in which her family excels.

And with her story, her chosen path was the right choice.

“I’ve always been driven by a desire to solve complex problems. My journey began not with ambitious plans but with a solid belief that I could achieve more day by day,” Lesia noted. Her curiosity made Lesia pursue Computer Sciences and Information technology at Lviv Polytechnic University, majoring in Applied Linguistics.

However, Lesia didn’t stop there. From being a qualified Computational Linguist working with large sets of data, she pursued further education in Pedagogics and Social Management at Lviv Polytechnic University.

With her education, Lesia built the foundation crucial to excelling in IT—combining technical and human-centered skills. These skills later became integral to her success in product management.

A Dynamic Start in IT: Building Expertise across Industries

“In the early months of 2014, I secured my first position in the IT domain,” Lesia shared. From the moment she stepped into the profession, Lesia experienced working for various industries:

Cybersecurity.

Supply Chain Logistics.

Digital Media.

Human Resources and Compliance.

Blockchain and Mobile Applications.

HVAC Systems.

Drone Management.

Workforce Management.

Education Portals.

E-Commerce.

Healthcare.

Social Platforms.

Her projects aren’t also simple. Lesia handled complex projects flawlessly—from automating warehouse operations to balancing technical elements with creativity and creating entire systems from scratch. She collaborated with different stakeholders in these projects, honing her skills in translating the operational needs of every client into strategic solutions they could benefit from.

As her technical skills broadened, so did her leadership skills. From juggling intricate development cycles to keeping projects on track, Lesia demonstrated her ability to lead teams efficiently despite the time and pressure.

With her technical skills, leadership skills, and creativity, Lesia positioned herself as a product innovation and IT leader.

However, Lesia continued to press forward. She believed she could do more with her career, stating, “In the fast-paced evolving of IT innovation, continuous learning is crucial. Adaptation and growth are key to staying ahead in this dynamic field.” This prompted her to study continuously, enrolling in renowned institutions such as Stanford University and MIT to improve her skills.

For Lesia, meeting market needs isn’t enough—she has to exceed them. This mindset led her to another path: product management.

Turning Ideas into Impactful Solutions: Yanytska’s Passion for Product Management

Lesia Lesia believes that product management isn’t simply a career—it’s a passion that drives positive change in society and the environment.

“Witnessing how effective product management can transform ideas into solutions that improve lives motivated me to enter this field… I’m inspired by the potential to lead products that not only advance business goals but also contribute positively to society and the environment,” she emphasized.

And she’s realizing this belief in her current role at Luxoft.

As a product manager, Yanytska developed a Manufacturing Execution System (MES) with Industrial IoT capabilities. The MES optimized real-time visibility and predictive maintenance in manufacturing operations. Integrating technologies like AI and IoT, the MES transformed how manufacturers monitor and improve their processes.

By managing the entire product lifecycle and collaborating with key players, she ensured that the MES met functional and technical standards, making it a cornerstone of the company’s product offerings.

For Lesia, product management is the perfect combination of creativity, strategy, and leadership. “I am committed to leveraging my skills and knowledge to drive innovation and create products that make a meaningful impact in the manufacturing industry,” she highlighted. Whether it’s software solutions or manufacturing innovations, her passion is developing something that drives a positive impact.

Lesia’s Bold Vision for the Future

Lesia’s drive for continuous improvement has also led her to earn multiple certifications that reflect her commitment to mastering the frameworks and methodologies that power innovation. But these certifications aren’t just checkmarks on her resume—they represent her dedication to staying ahead in a fast-evolving industry.

They have empowered her to apply advanced agile methodologies and project management techniques, significantly improving her projects. By adopting agile frameworks and tools, she achieved a 35% increase in R&D efficiency.

Her innovative implementation of the Manufacturing Execution System (MES) led to a 15% reduction in production costs. Additionally, her focus on automation has reduced the time spent on manual reporting by 50%, freeing up teams to focus on strategic initiatives. These measurable outcomes reflect how her expertise directly drives efficiency and value in her work.

Lesia explains, “These certifications allow me to lead confidently and bring real value to the teams I work with and the products we develop.”

Redefining Product Innovation: Lesia’s Path Forward

Lesia Yanytska’s journey isn’t just about defying expectations or breaking away from family traditions—it’s about creating her own path in a world where technology and innovation are key to solving today’s toughest challenges. Whether through her work in product management or her ongoing quest for knowledge, she exemplifies what it means to be a leader and a change-maker in a fast-evolving industry.

Her story proves that even the boldest dreams are possible with the right blend of passion, persistence, and vision. As she continues to shape the future of manufacturing, there’s no doubt that Lesia’s impact will be felt for years to come.

