From Code to Catalyst: Valentyn Shyrobokov on How AI Transforms Business Systems

A seasoned software engineer with a proven track record in AI-driven modernization reveals how cutting-edge solutions transform business efficiency and unlock new potential.

As we approach 2025, artificial intelligence is increasingly setting new standards for corporate development. According to PwC, more than 70% of companies plan to integrate AI into their daily operations, aiming to reduce costs by up to 25% through automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent data processing. This rapid adoption signals a critical shift: businesses can no longer rely on outdated architectures and manual methods. The growing complexity of systems, the need for flexible scalability, and the demand for high-quality analytics are reshaping the strategic priorities for IT professionals.

To understand how companies can navigate these challenges, we spoke with Valentyn Shyrobokov, a lead Java developer at Sapiens, a recognized expert in implementing AI tools and modernizing legacy systems, and a member of the IEEE and the IAHD. Valentyn emphasizes that AI should not be seen as a passing trend but as a strategic resource capable of transforming code from a basic set of instructions into a catalyst for change—one that strengthens a company’s competitive position in an increasingly complex technological landscape. In this interview, he shares how this perspective, when put into practice, fosters a new development culture where strategic adaptability to rapid change becomes a core advantage.

Valentyn, your AI-powered solution for analyzing natural language documents has significantly improved workflows and reduced IT dependency at Sapiens. What inspired the development of this innovation, and what challenges did you face during its creation?

The idea came from the need to address inefficiencies in managing decision-making rules. Manual input was both time-consuming and error-prone, particularly for new clients adapting to the system. Our solution leverages AI to group and classify information based on its purpose, such as identifying terms like “Customer Transaction Amount” and organizing them under relevant categories like “Amount.” This approach also enables the automatic generation of rules with defined parameters, such as “up to $1M” or “more than $1M.” By automating these tasks, we not only improved accuracy but also significantly accelerated the development process, reducing reliance on IT teams and cutting development time by more than 30%. This was a transformative step in simplifying operations for both the company and its clients.

As a Senior Java Developer, you spearheaded the transition to microservices, modernizing legacy systems and achieving 80% code test coverage along with seamless scalability. What strategies and approaches contributed to this success?

Transitioning to microservices required a well-defined strategy aligned with business objectives. Initially, our code test coverage was significantly lower which left many areas vulnerable to issues during development and deployment. By implementing a rigorous testing framework, we systematically increased this coverage, ensuring that critical areas of the system were monitored and reliable. This improvement minimized risks and enhanced the overall stability of the system.

We also focused on making the testing processes themselves highly reliable. Automated tests were designed to quickly identify potential issues, allowing us to address them early in the development cycle. Kubernetes—a tool specifically designed to manage and run applications in the cloud efficiently—played a crucial role in ensuring seamless scalability by automating container management and optimizing resource usage, whether during peak loads or quieter periods. These combined efforts resulted in a more flexible, resilient system that adapts easily to evolving client needs.

Your unique development of a request dispatching system for legacy code at MAKO, one of Israel’s leading online media platforms, has been recognized as a pivotal contribution to the industry, that could solve many pressing issues, and now it is available for developers around the world. Could you delve into what made this solution so innovative, the specific challenges it overcame, and the lasting impact it had on the efficiency and scalability of the system?

I created a request dispatching system specifically to tackle the challenges of maintaining and enhancing a high-traffic platform built on legacy code. The growing complexity of the codebase and limitations of outdated caching mechanisms were causing delays in development and increased maintenance costs.

The solution introduced a streamlined process for routing requests using annotations, which automated tasks such as handling input parameters, managing exceptions, and logging system activity. This innovation not only simplified the support process but also reduced errors and significantly accelerated the rollout of new features.

The implementation had a lasting impact on the platform’s performance and scalability. It enabled the team to maintain a high standard of reliability while focusing on future enhancements, transforming how legacy systems were managed within the organization.

Your ability to modernize systems at MAKO also extends to solving specialized problems, such as improving full-text search for complex languages like Hebrew, spoken by at least 9 million people globally. What challenges did this project present, and how did you overcome them?

Working with Hebrew posed unique challenges due to its right-to-left writing system and complex grammar, which are critical to delivering an engaging and seamless experience for a predominantly Israeli audience. Standard search tools struggled with prepositions and abbreviations, so I developed specialized algorithms to handle these nuances. For example, the system identifies single-letter prepositions and abbreviations marked by quotation marks, cross-checks them with a language dictionary, and updates the search index with proper forms. These solutions not only significantly improved search accuracy but also ensured the platform could meet the linguistic expectations of its users. This experience highlighted the importance of tailoring technology to specific needs, shaping my approach to solving complex problems.

Beyond technical innovations, you’ve shared your expertise through mentorship and training. How can efforts like improving testing methods and guiding teams on AI solutions and modern tools impact an organization’s development quality and adaptability?

Mentorship plays a key role in fostering adaptability and growth. For example, I’ve guided teams in adopting advanced testing methods, modern libraries, and AI-driven solutions through targeted training sessions and masterclasses. These initiatives have improved development quality by reducing errors, streamlining workflows, and encouraging innovative thinking.

More importantly, mentorship helps instill a problem-solving mindset and reduces resistance to change. By promoting collaboration and showing the value of integrating new tools and technologies, I’ve enabled teams to approach challenges with confidence and agility. This has not only accelerated the adoption of transformative solutions but also established a culture of continuous improvement. As a result, the organization is better equipped to innovate, remain competitive, and meet evolving demands in an ever-changing tech landscape.

Your affiliations with the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and the International Association of Honored Developers (IAHD), which accepts only members with notable accomplishments, have connected you with top professionals and cutting-edge research. How have these memberships influenced your work and approach to innovation?

These memberships have been invaluable in my career. IEEE has provided access to cutting-edge research and a global network of professionals dedicated to advancing technology. This has kept me updated on emerging trends and inspired some of the innovations I’ve implemented. Meanwhile, IAHD has connected me with like-minded developers who excel in their fields, fostering an environment of knowledge exchange and collaboration. These affiliations have not only enhanced my technical expertise but also reinforced my commitment to developing solutions that benefit both businesses and society.

As we approach 2025, AI is driving significant transformations across industries. What do you see as the key areas where AI will have the most impact, and how can businesses prepare to leverage these advancements effectively?

AI will have the greatest impact on natural language understanding, predictive analytics, and automation, enabling faster decision-making, streamlined workflows, and better trend detection. Businesses should focus on integrating scalable AI solutions, such as automating repetitive tasks, to boost efficiency and free up teams for strategic goals. Fostering continuous learning is crucial to adapting to AI-driven tools and maintaining agility in an evolving landscape. Successful adoption requires viewing AI as a long-term investment in innovation, not just a quick fix.