From Banking to Budgeting: 10 Ways FinTech Apps Save You Money in 2024

Introduction:

This guide will explore 10 ways FinTech apps can save you money in 2024, offering insights into how they help improve financial well-being.

Automated Savings Plans:

One of the most impactful ways FinTech apps help you save money is through automated savings plans. Apps like Qapital and Digit automatically move small amounts of money into your savings account based on rules you set. For instance, you could round up purchases to the nearest dollar or set aside a percentage of each paycheck.

Automating your savings ensures that you consistently put money aside without even noticing. Over time, these small contributions can add up, helping you meet your financial goals without effort.

Why This Works:

When savings are automated, you’re less likely to spend impulsively. You don’t have to actively remember to transfer funds; the app does the work for you.

Customizable Budgeting Tools:

Budgeting is key to keeping track of your finances, and apps like Mint and You Need a Budget (YNAB) make it easier than ever to stick to a budget. These FinTech apps allow you to create customizable categories for your expenses, such as groceries, entertainment, and bills.

By setting limits on how much you can spend in each category, you’ll be able to see where your money goes and make better financial decisions. These apps also alert you when you’re approaching your spending limits, helping you avoid unnecessary expenses.

Why This Works:

By visualizing your spending habits, you can pinpoint areas where you’re overspending and adjust accordingly. Setting boundaries keeps your finances in check.

Cashback and Rewards Programs:

Many FinTech apps offer cashback and rewards programs that save you money on everyday purchases. Apps like Rakuten and Ibotta give you cashback when you shop at participating retailers. You can also use Honey to find coupon codes and discounts for online shopping.

The rewards you earn can either be cashed out or applied toward future purchases, allowing you to stretch your dollar further. These small savings add up over time and provide a simple way to reduce your expenses.

Why This Works:

Earning cashback on purchases you were already planning to make means instant savings. These programs are easy to use and integrate seamlessly into your everyday spending.

Fee-Free Banking Solutions:

Traditional banks often come with hidden fees, but FinTech apps like Chime and Varo offer fee-free banking services. With these apps, you can avoid monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, and ATM fees, helping you keep more of your hard-earned money.

These apps also provide features like early direct deposit, giving you access to your paycheck up to two days earlier, which can make managing your cash flow easier.

Why This Works:

Eliminating banking fees can save you hundreds of dollars annually. FinTech banking apps make it easy to manage your finances without unnecessary costs.

Subscription Management;

It’s easy to lose track of subscriptions, whether it’s for streaming services, gym memberships, or online tools. Apps like Truebill and Trim help you manage your subscriptions by tracking recurring payments and canceling those you no longer use.

These apps also help you negotiate lower rates on bills like your cable or phone plan, saving you money each month. Keeping a close eye on subscriptions can free up extra cash for other financial goals.

Why This Works:

Subscription management apps prevent you from paying for services you no longer need, helping you avoid wasteful spending and reallocate funds toward savings.

Investing for Beginners:

Investing can be a daunting task, but FinTech apps like Acorns and Robinhood simplify the process by offering easy-to-use platforms for beginners. These apps allow you to invest small amounts of money with little effort. For example, Acorns rounds up your purchases to the nearest dollar and invests the difference.

By investing regularly, even in small amounts, you can grow your wealth over time and reach your long-term financial goals. Plus, many of these apps offer commission-free trading, saving you money on fees.

Why This Works:

Starting small with investing makes it less intimidating. FinTech investment apps encourage consistent, low-cost contributions that grow over time.

Credit Score Monitoring:

Your credit score has a significant impact on your financial health. FinTech apps like Credit Karma and Experian provide free credit score monitoring, giving you insights into what factors are affecting your score. These apps also offer personalized tips on how to improve your credit, such as paying down debt or reducing your credit utilization ratio.

Improving your credit score can save you money by qualifying you for lower interest rates on loans and credit cards. With better rates, you’ll pay less in interest over time.

Why This Works:

Regularly monitoring your credit score helps you catch potential issues early and gives you the tools to improve it, ultimately leading to financial savings.

Lowering Debt Interest Rates:

Managing high-interest debt can be overwhelming, but FinTech apps like SoFi and Payoff offer solutions to lower your interest rates. These apps provide personal loans with lower interest rates, allowing you to consolidate your debt and make it more manageable.

By reducing the interest you’re paying, you can pay off your debt faster and save money in the long run. These apps also offer personalized payment plans to fit your budget.

Why This Works:

Lowering your interest rates reduces the total amount of money you owe, making it easier to pay off debt and save money on interest payments.

Personalized Financial Advice:

FinTech apps like Albert and Ellevest offer personalized financial advice tailored to your individual needs. Whether you’re saving for retirement or trying to build an emergency fund, these apps provide actionable insights on how to achieve your goals.

These apps also offer human advisors who can help you create a financial plan, giving you expert guidance at a fraction of the cost of traditional financial advisors.

Why This Works:

Personalized advice ensures that your financial strategy is aligned with your goals, helping you make smarter decisions and save more money.

Expense Tracking and Analysis:

Understanding where your money is going is essential for saving. FinTech apps like PocketGuard and Spendee help you track your expenses in real-time. These apps categorize your transactions, giving you a clear picture of your spending habits.

With this information, you can make adjustments to reduce unnecessary expenses and allocate more funds toward savings. Expense tracking is crucial for creating a sustainable budget and achieving financial success.

Why This Works:

Tracking your expenses helps you stay accountable to your financial goals. With real-time insights, you can make informed decisions about how to manage your money.

Conclusion:

As technology continues to shape the financial landscape, FinTech apps have become essential tools for managing personal finances. These apps offer a range of services, from budgeting and banking to investing, helping you save money in the process. In 2024, the power of FinTech apps will only continue to grow. Whether you want to track your spending or maximize savings, these apps can provide simple yet effective solutions.