Frens, stay posted. Pepe might be following Doge’s footsteps

A new tweet from Elon Musk makes the headlines these days, which is nothing unusual for media outlets. There’s only one, big, and noteworthy difference to ponder on. One of his most recent assertions seems to be pointing to a cryptocurrency – one that didn’t rejoice over much of the business tycoon’s endorsement up to this date. The talk is about Pepe Coin, the coin associated with the famous meme Pepe the Frog. Some crypto analysts and traders believe the guru might be showing an indirect endorsement of the cryptocurrency, based on his track record of endorsement of Dogecoin, the leading meme coin in the sea of options. Shortly, the world’s richest man tweeted “gm frens,” and the whole crypto world is now going wild over the two abbreviations.

So, what’s the deal with the misspelled “friends” on X? Should you overlook the hype, or is it an early indication that the current Pepe crypto price prediction could transform the dreams of the most optimistic traders into a reality?

Photo source: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/memes-frog-simpsons-cartoon-8280093/

A story of discreet endorsement

Tesla CEO Elon Musk accustomed crypto fans with discreet but at times frequent statements hinting at various crypto subjects, essentially disclosing his take on different topics without actually spelling out his opinions. More often than not, the short speeches made their way onto the guru’s X dashboard, where he’d give a plug to Dogecoin and trigger considerable price spikes as a result. For some quick-on-the-uptake investors, these up-moves were predictable, seeing them funnel money into Dogecoin and cashing in on the profits months or years later when the asset’s price was rewarding enough. For those late to the game or with a healthy dose of precaution, the heavyweight’s words flew past them. In essence, you should draw that the tycoon’s annotations made on Dogecoin almost always harbingered price moves. In a similar way, the entrepreneur’s comments contributed to many movements in Bitcoin.

Now, the crypto fanbase is all about the potential impact of his latest statements on Pepe Coin. Could the X tweet send Pepe Coin into a rally? Can the sixth-largest meme coin asset by market cap. break its ATH of $0.000028 in the future?

So, what’s the catch with “frens”?

The online crypto realm abounds in all sorts of specific slang, acronyms, and jargon, with connotations of various depths. While some terms are unrestricted to crypto and thus easily grasped, like FOMO or shilling, others can raise difficulties in understanding. You don’t have to aspire to become a cryptosis (aka someone wildly committed to accumulating every bit of info about crypto) to learn some of the most important ones. For instance, if you’ve invested in Pepe coin or want to ride the potential wave that many see on the horizon, you’ll inevitably need to familiarize yourself with the term “frens” to know when the talk is about your chosen meme coin.

Elon Musk’s “frens” is momentarily one of the hottest buzzwords in crypto, and as far as social media is concerned, this abbreviation of “friends” is a common term in online communities, especially in web3 and crypto spaces. Birthed by internet culture, the term was often associated with online memes, with a focus on Pepe the Frog. This managed to become an emblem of subcultures like the crypto fans. Thus, it’s a welcoming way of mentioning or hinting to some comrades in the crypto community. As per the opinions of those with a knack for crypto and an eye for subtle hints, this mention refers to fellow Pepe Coin enthusiasts and investors.

From hypothesis to study

The online interpretations of Musk’s annotations are merely hypothetical and shouldn’t represent the bedrock of any investment decision. Leaving hypotheses aside and dissecting facts, Pepe Coin might be on its path to a rally, as technical analyses show. As per the latest Pepe coin price predictions, the likelihood of a potent comeback and a consequent record high in the asset’s price price is rising. The bulk of analysts see such a spike coming in the approaching days. For instance, Jameson, famous X member, stated that they envision Pepe Coin breaching a new ATH shortly. According to the guru, Pepe should grow by 64% to reach Shiba’s progress level, which could send the asset’s price to a new ATH of $0.0000433.

Technical analysis is a key indicator to look into as it helps to ward off various inefficiencies in the crypto market. This study examines price patterns, charts, and trading volumes to find accurate patterns, as the former are highly efficient in foreseeing where the market might go. Technical analysis is essential in evaluating market sentiment and spotting rising trends. Moreover, it gives traders the means and tools to recognize trends, gauge risk, and identify entry/exit points in the crypto market, helping them grasp bullish and bearish tendencies.

For this reason, you’re encouraged to look into technical analysis to make better investment decisions, assuming you know how to read them. On the contrary, you can stay posted on the news from your most trusted crypto-based sources, be they newspapers, social media accounts, podcasts, or other online channels, spreading the needed information.

What if Musk actually tweets about Pepe Coin?

Although Elon Musk didn’t officially light a fire under Pepe Coin, history has proven that doing so is not excluded in the future. Should the tycoon give the frog coin a leg up, then this would be an incredibly bullish moment for the asset. The CEO’s influence around the world flourishes, all the more as a new department run by him could affect U.S. citizens’ daily lives.

The entrepreneur’s X post has already made waves in and beyond the online realm, so a bullish boost would be a predictable result of a future endorsement from Elon Musk to Pepe Coin.

Endnote

While Musk, the world’s most affluent individual, hasn’t officially thrown his support behind Pepe Coin, such a future occurrence isn’t off the table. Given Musk’s reputation for being unpredictable and promoting coins through his own means, an X post giving a plug to the coin could be in the cards.

Stay posted to discover the latest news and info on Pepe Coin and other meme coins. Relevant knowledge will be an unmatched ace up your sleeve, should you invest in crypto anytime soon.