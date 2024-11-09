Free tools to improve SEO: everything you need to know

In today’s digital age, SEO is an integral part of the success of any business. With increasing online competition, website owners are looking for tools to help them improve their visibility and performance online. Fortunately, there are many free tools that can provide a significant advantage in website promotion.
These free tools offer a wide range of options, from keyword research, traffic analysis to improving the user experience. Correct use of them can lead to a significant improvement in search engine positions, increased organic traffic and increased user engagement.
Choosing the right tools and applying them intelligently can be the difference between a site that manages to attract an audience and a site that is left behind. Therefore, it is important to know the available options and use them to promote the site in an optimal way.
Free SEO testing tools
Improving SEO can have a significant impact on a website’s success. Free tools provide a good foundation for SEO beginners.
Advantages of these tools
- Accessibility : Availability to any user without payment makes the free tools particularly useful.
- Basic but useful : enable essential analyzes such as keyword research, link checking and technical fault checking.
- Performance improvement : a mechanism that encourages improvement in rankings and organic traffic on the site.
Introducing the top tools
Ahrefs Webmaster Tools (AWT)
AWT provides solutions to more than 100 SEO problems. The tool gives detailed reports with explanations on solving various problems.
Google Keyword Planner
Google Keyword Planner enables an in-depth analysis of keywords, including the search volume and the level of competition in them.
Ubersuggest
Ubersuggest identifies new keyword opportunities and provides in-depth data on search volumes and CPCs.
Google Analytics
Google Analytics provides the ability to monitor user traffic and analyze behavior patterns to improve website performance.
Tools for managing social networks
Managing social networks is essential for improving website visibility and promoting content. There are free and effective tools to help manage and schedule social media posts.
Software for advertising in networks
- Hootsuite : allows you to manage up to three free accounts on networks such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This tool supports post scheduling and content analysis performance.
- Buffer : Allows users to schedule posts in advance and check their performance on different networks. The free base version includes support for several social platforms.
- Google Analytics : provides comprehensive data on website traffic. It is possible to know which pages are popular and which channels bring traffic to the site.
- Hotjar : Shows how users visit the site, with heat maps, click maps and visitor recordings, to optimize the site’s content. The free plan allows up to 35 sessions per day.
Tools for website traffic analysis
Traffic analysis on the website enables a thorough understanding of visitor behavior and contributes to improving the user experience and conversion.
The benefits of using free tools
Free tools provide broad functionality at no cost and offer significant financial savings. Most of these tools, such as Google Analytics, allow real-time data collection including traffic source IDs and time on page, so small businesses can focus their available resources optimally.
- Google Analytics
is the free and most comprehensive tool for tracking website traffic. It provides data on online activity in real time, and the source of visitor traffic to encourage targeted and effective marketing.
- Hotjar
is an excellent tool for displaying heatmaps and site clicks, with a free plan that allows up to 35 recorded sessions per day. In this way, in-depth interaction with the content can be tracked.
- Inspectlet
records up to 100 sessions for free and provides insights into visitor behavior through visual recordings, enabling an understanding of required experience changes.
- UptimeRobot
monitors website availability and alerts when it goes down. Allows monitoring of website stability to ensure a continuous surfing experience.
Solutions to improve website conversions
Free tools can improve website conversions significantly. They provide performance insights and help optimize content and user experience.
Tools for analyzing website faults
- Google Search Console : a necessary tool for diagnosing problems with links and indexing. It allows tracking and excels in analyzing technical errors on the site.
- Screaming Frog : suitable for scanning and gathering information about metadata and hierarchy. Showing canonical pages helps in tracking optimization.
- Hotjar : provides heat maps and recordings to decipher user behavior. Understanding how to interact with the website can improve the user experience.
- Inspectlet : gives insights on scrolling and clicking trends. Includes visualization that helps improve appearance and performance.
- UptimeRobot : Offers available tracking of website availability. Ensures that users will always be able to access the site without errors.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the importance of website promotion in the digital world?
In the digital age, website promotion is important to improve the website’s visibility in search engines, increase organic traffic and win the competition online. It helps in gaining new customers and stands out from the competition.
What free tools can be used to improve SEO?
There are several free tools such as Ahrefs Webmaster Tools, Google Keyword Planner, Ubersuggest and Google Analytics. These tools provide keyword research, traffic analysis and user experience improvement at no cost.
How does managing social networks affect website promotion?
Managing social networks helps in increasing traffic to the website, improving brand visibility and establishing contact with the audience. Tools like Hootsuite and Buffer allow efficient management and scheduling of posts.
Why is Google Analytics important for website traffic analysis?
Google Analytics provides detailed and reliable traffic data, including information on user behavior and traffic sources. This enables optimization to improve user experience and increase conversions.
How does Hotjar help improve the user experience?
Hotjar offers heatmaps and recordings, which illustrate user interactions with the site. This makes it possible to visually understand where the users are concentrating and what can be improved in the website experience.