FPT Software has teamed up with uniqbit AG to foster innovation and business development across Germany and the wider European region.

Takeaway Points

FPT Software teams up with uniqbit to increase digital transformation in energy and retail.

FPT Software will leverage uniqbit’s industry expertise and robust local network in the energy and retail sectors to further expand existing operations in German and European markets while enhancing its service offerings in the retail and energy industries.

FPT Software Teams Up with uniqbit

FPT Software, a global leading IT company and a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), said in a press release on Monday that it has entered into a strategic partnership with uniqbit AG, a German IT consulting company specializing in customized digital solutions—to foster innovation and business development across Germany and the wider European region.

The strategic partnership between the two companies is expected to address the growing demand for digital solutions that enhance efficiency and sustainability while allowing both sides to expand their market presence, FPT said.

Tran Van Dzung, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Software Europe, said, “Retail and energy are among Germany’s core sectors and also areas where FPT Software has extensive experience. With this partnership, we hope to combine our global expertise with uniqbit’s local knowledge and specialized solutions to deliver impactful digital services across these industries and empower our clients to navigate their digital transformation.”

Tom Weber, uniqbit AG’s founder, said, “This formal partnership with FPT represents an opportunity for both companies to accelerate our growth and innovation efforts. Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to develop advanced digital platforms that deliver meaningful value to our clients and support long-term business objectives.”

About the Partnership

According to the report, FPT Software will leverage uniqbit’s industry expertise and robust local network in the energy and retail sectors, to further expand existing operations in German and European markets while enhancing its service offerings in retail and energy industries. Meanwhile, uniqbit can also tap into FPT Software’s extensive global network and technological capabilities to expand its solutions to a wider range of customers in these sectors.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more.

About uniqbit

uniqbit AG is a software & consulting company based in Augsburg, Bavaria, Germany which focuses on retail, energy and the public sector. With 50+ employees, uniqbit is an IT frontrunner company which supports Germany’s top companies in custom made IT projects. As an innovative technology consultancy and implementation partner, uniqbit focuses on delivering customized digital solutions for clients across various industries. With a strong presence in the energy and retail sectors, uniqbit has built a reputation for providing tailored platforms that meet specific client needs, including for major clients like E.ON Energie Deutschland and REWE Digital.

Besides providing the highest level of quality for the customers, uniqbit has a very strong focus on developing local talents in collaboration with multiple universities and has been awarded the top company award three years in a row now.