FPT Software Earns ISO 45001 Certification.

FPT Software has earned ISO 45001 certification.

On Oct 16, 2024, FPT Software Chairwoman was honored with Hall of Honor Awards by Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business.

FPT Software Chairwoman Mdm. Chu Thi Thanh Ha was the only Asian female leader among this year’s inductees.

What did FPT Software receive?

FPT Software, the global IT leader, said on Wednesday that it has achieved ISO 45001 certification, the international standard for occupational health and safety, across its twelve campuses and offices in Vietnam, Germany, and France.

Nguyen Khai Hoan, Senior Executive Vice President of FPT Software, commented, “As FPT Software continues to expand our global operations and workforce, we remain dedicated to environmental, social, and governance excellence. With ISO 45001, FPT Software is well-equipped to meet evolving regulatory demands, reinforcing our sustainable business practices and solidifying our position as a leader in the IT industry.”

Dam Van Chieu, Director of Certification, Lead Auditor, CPG Global, said, “FPT Software’s achievement of ISO 45001 certification is a testament to their unwavering commitment to workplace safety, employee well-being, and operational excellence. By consistently meeting international standards, FPT Software not only protects its employees but also proudly represents Vietnam on the global stage.”

According to the report, FPT successfully completed a rigorous audit process, including on-site inspections, to demonstrate full compliance with ISO standards. To maintain this certification, annual surveillance audits will be conducted, with full recertification required every three years.

FPT Software Chairwoman Honoured with Hall of Honor Awards by Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business

On Oct 16, 2024, FPT Software announced that its Chairwoman, Mdm. Chu Thi Thanh Ha, was recently recognized with the Hall of Honor Awards by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business. She stands out as the only Asian female leader among this year’s inductees, honored for her exceptional business leadership and dedication to social contributions.

Mdm. Chu Thi Thanh Ha remarked, “I am honored to be inducted into the Hall of Honor Award 2024. The insights, experience, and peer networks gained at Shidler College of Business, Hawaii University, have assisted and will continue to support me in propelling FPT Software toward becoming a world-class IT leader. Our mission goes beyond delivering cutting-edge technology to clients worldwide; it is also about nurturing a strong pipeline of Vietnamese talent and positioning Vietnam as a tech powerhouse on the global stage.”

Shidler College Dean Vance Roley said, “It is an honor to recognize this year’s Hall of Honor inductees, whose achievements exemplify the spirit of excellence that Shidler College has fostered for 75 years. These distinguished alumni have not only excelled in their respective fields but have also contributed significantly to their communities and demonstrated steadfast support for our college.”

What is the Hall of Honor Awards?

The Hall of Honor Awards is the premier event celebrating outstanding alumni who exemplify leadership, professional success, and community contributions. It is also a fundraising event for student programs, scholarships, faculty research, alumni outreach, and special programs.

About FPT Software

FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with $1 billion in revenue (2023) and over 30,000 employees in 30 countries.

The company champions complex business opportunities and challenges with its world-class services in Advanced Analytics, AI, Digital Platforms, Cloud, Hyperautomation, IoT, Low-code, and so on. It has partnered with over 1,100 clients worldwide, nearly 100 of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Aviation, Automotive, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Healthcare, Logistics, Manufacturing, Utilities, and more.